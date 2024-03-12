United Nigeria Airlines said it is awaiting approval to build a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) in Enugu

The CEO of the airline said the airline plans to increase its presence in Enugu and build staff quarters once it receives clearance

He believes that this would help to boost the state's economy and further the governor's goal of drawing in more capital

United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) has disclosed plans to build a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Enugu State once it gets approval from the state government.

Obiora Okonkwo, the chairman of the local airline, stated this during a business meeting with Governor Peter Mbah in Enugu.

According to Okonkwo in a Guardian report, the airline has always wanted to establish a strong presence in the state by constructing an MRO and a strategic head office.

Airline awaits approval

The chairman stated that as soon as the state government approves the company's request for land, it will increase its presence in Enugu and build appropriate staff quarters.

He stated that since Enugu is now the airline's host state, state government clearance is essential for the plan to construct an MRO, headquarters, and staff housing.

Okonkwo also enumerated the many advantages of constructing staff quarters and an MRO in Enugu.

He said the infrastructure would boost the state's economy and further the governor's goal of attracting more capital to Enugu.

On the occasion of Okonkwo's airline's third anniversary, Governor Mbah congratulated him and promised the state government's help realising his regional goals.

According to him, to draw in investors, the state administration of Enugu is already cleaning up the business climate. He mentioned that the state's insecurity problem had subsided and that steps had been taken to eradicate it.

Mbah added that any investment that would help Enugu prosper and flourish would be warmly welcomed and supported by his government.

