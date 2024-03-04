Qatar Airways is in collaboration with AccessBank for discounted airfare to the bank's customers

Interested customers will receive a 12% discount on business and economy class tickets when they apply with their USD debit card

According to the airline, this is part of its ongoing attempts to reduce the rising cost of flying travel.

Qatar Airways has partnered with Access Bank to offer discounted airfare to bank customers.

This means that Access Bank customers who book flights online on the Qatar Airways website between February 14 and March 31, 2024, using their USD debit card, will receive a 12% discount on business and economy class tickets, according to a statement the airline provided to The Punch.

Qatar Airways Vice President, Africa, Hendrik du Preez, said:

“As we are in the season of love and passengers tend to want to travel to spend time with loved ones, our priority at Qatar Airways remains to broaden opportunities to travel for our passengers in the African market.

“Although Africa stands as the most underserved market, we strongly believe in the power of partnerships like these in transforming travel within the continent. We are proud to partner with respected pan-African financial institutions like Access Bank to provide innovative incentives for passengers and customers.”

She said the team collaborates with Qatar Airways to provide its esteemed clients with outstanding travel benefits.

According to the airline, the move aligns with its dedication to improving the whole experience for people who select Access Bank and do so year after year.

The airline claimed that the action was a part of their ongoing attempts to lower the rising cost of flying travel.

