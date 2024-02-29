Nigerian airline Air Peace is now ready to battle foreign airlines for Nigerian passengers traveling to London

To kick off, Air Peace has decided to slash ticket prices on the Lagos-London route, making it cheaper to travel

There are high expectations that Air Peace, by competing with international airlines, will help drive down ticket prices

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends

Air Peace, Nigeria's leading airline is set to begin direct flights from Nigeria to London, starting from March 30, 2024.

Air Peace to begin direct flights to London, to offer special discount for students Photo credit: @flyairpeace

Source: Facebook

How it started for Air Peace

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the airline secured approval months after Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, engaged the United Kingdom to actualise direct flights from Lagos to London.

In late January 2024, Keyamo met with Ben Boiling the chief executive officer (CEO) of Norse Atlantic Airways Management in London.

The discussion was fruitful and Air Peace reached an agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways to use B777 and Dreamliners for the London operations

Dreamliners are operated by Norse Atlantic Airways and Air Peace owns B777.

The good news for Nigerians

The good news for travelers is the ticket pricing offered by Air Peace compared to existing international airlines operating on the same route.

The airline is offering economy class tickets for its London route at N1.2 million and business class tickets at N4 million.

BusinessDay reports that Air Peace ticket pricing is 60% cheaper compared to other airlines as foreign airlines charge an average of N3.5 million for economy class tickets from Lagos to London.

Here is a comparison of the prices.

Airline Ticket class Price (Naira) Air Peace Economy Return 1.2 million Business Return 4 million British Airways Economy Return 4.7 million Business Return 15.2 million Virgin Atlantic Economy 3.1 million Economy Delight 3.2 million Economy Premium 6.1 million Business 13.5 million Qatar Airways Economy 1.7 million to 3.2 million Business 6.8 million to 8.4 million

Air Peace commences flight to 2 African countries

Legit.ng earlier reported that Air Peace would soon launch flight connectivity from Nigeria to two more African countries.

The move would see the airline commence flights from its Lagos hub to Cotonou in Benin Republic and Abidjan in Ivory Coast.

