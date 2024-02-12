The minister of communications, Dr Bosun Tijani, has been hailed for his giant strides since assuming office.

The Centre for International and Strategic Studies (CISS) stated this in one of its published assessment reports.

The CEO/EVC of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Aminu Maida, was also giving his props.

The Centre for International and Strategic Studies (CISS) has praised Dr Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, along with Aminu Maida, CEO/EVC of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), for their efforts in revitalizing the communications sector.

This commendation came in CISS's evaluation report of the sector during President Bola Tinubu's tenure.

The report authored by Dr Thomas Uzah commended Dr Tijani and Maida for their alignment with President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, highlighting commendable initiatives and reforms.

Dr Tijani was praised for persuading President Tinubu to enact four Executive Orders, notably suspending the five per cent Exercise Tax on telecommunication services.

Additionally, the report recognised the significance of the National Broadband Alliance for Nigeria (NBAN) in promoting cooperation for broadband advancement, aiming to place the nation at the forefront of the worldwide digital realm.

The report reads:

"The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is consolidating on these gains as part of his promised renewed hope," the report said in part.

"His appointment of an experienced young Nigerian in the person of Bosun Tijani as Minister of Communication and Digital Economy has yielded fruits with the reforms introduced by the ministry since his assumption of duty.

"He got the President to sign an executive order to suspend multiple taxation that has stifled business in the sector. The administration has rolled out many initiatives that, if implemented diligently will turn things around in the communication sector."

Think tank bullish on Nigeria's communication sector

The report additionally verified ongoing initiatives to enhance human resource development by providing ICT training to young men and women, alongside endeavours to enhance internet accessibility for Nigerians.

These reforms, spearheaded by Dr. Bosun Tijani, if consistently upheld, are poised to address numerous challenges plaguing the sector.

The Center suggested that the NCC should improve how it involves stakeholders nationwide.

Additionally, it called on the Federal Government to tackle business costs and make significant investments in infrastructure, particularly in the power sector.

