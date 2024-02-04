After a long wait, Kebbi International Airport is scheduled to resume flight operations this week

The state government closed the airport following the expiration of the agreement reached with AZMAN Airlines

All is now set for the airport to start operations again after a new agreement was reached with the airline operator

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and the Economy.

The Kebbi State Government has announced that flight operations will resume at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport on Wednesday, February 7, 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the airport’s General Manager, Alhaji Habibu Kamba, and released to Journalists over the weekend.

Ahmadu Bello International Airport to resume operation Photo credit: Georges Gobet

According to the statement, flight operations from Birnin Kebbi to Abuja are scheduled for Wednesday, February 7.

Punch reports that the airline was not operating for a while because the agreement reached by the former administration in the state with AZMAN Airlines elapsed at the expiration of the Atiku Bagudu-led administration.

The statement from the Kebbi state government read in part:

“The Commissioner, Ministry of Works and Transport, Abdullahi Umar Faruk, wishes to inform the general public that all is now set for the recommencement of flight operation from Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport Birnin Kebbi to Abuja from Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

“The operation will continue every Friday, Saturday and Wednesday of every week. This is in line with the vision and mission of the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, to better the lives of the people and promote investment opportunities to Kebbi State.”

Kebbi State International Airport is one of the five airports taken over by the Federal Government.

