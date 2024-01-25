The FCCPC said that Access Pension Limited is set to acquire and merge with ARM Pensions Managers Limited

This came after Access Pension Limited acquired an 81.82% majority stake in ARM Pension

The deal is expected to be finalized through a scheme of merger between both companies

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The Federal Competition of Consumer Protection (FCCPC) has announced a merger between Access Pension Limited and ARM Pensions Managers Limited for an enhanced service offering.

The acquisition will be finalized through a scheme of mergers between both companies. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

According to a notice by the FCCPC, the merger followed Access Pension's acquisition of an 81.82% majority stake in ARM Pension – a subsidiary of ARM Traditional Assets Management Limited.

This comes after Legit.ng reported that Access Bank Zambia Limited, a subsidiary of Nigeria's Access Corporation, confirmed the successful acquisition of African Banking Corporation Zambia Limited, which operates under Atlas Mara Zambia.

Acquisition to be finalized through merger scheme

The new acquisition, according to the FCCPC, will be finalized through a scheme of merger between both companies.

Access Pensions is a Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) incorporated in Nigeria and licensed and regulated by the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

It is a subsidiary of the Access Corporation and resulted from the business combination of First Guarantee Pension Limited and Sigma Pensions Limited.

The Cable reported that the firm's principal activity is pension fund administration involving the management of retirement savings accounts and legacy funds.

The FCCPC said:

“The merger will be consummated through a scheme of merger (the scjheme). Under the terms of the scheme, ARM Pension will transfer all its assets, liabilities and undertakings to Access pensions.

“The merger of ARM Pension and Access Pensions will create a pension fund administrator with assets under management (AUM) of just over N2.22 trillion. The expected revenue and cost synergies are material and promise significant long-term value.

FCCPC also said the merger would provide customers with an enhanced service offering, support the rollout of micro pension products and provide a better overall customer experience.

