Nigerian businessman Stan Leo Ekeh has disclosed why multinationals are leaving Nigeria

Ekeh said corporate blackmail and bullying are responsible for the exit of multinationals from the country

He called President Tinubu to address hurdles to ease of doing business in the country

Nigerian billionaire and entrepreneur Leo Stan Ekeh has disclosed why multinationals are exiting Nigeria in droves, warning that if nothing is done, more businesses and indigenous firms may close down in the coming months.

According to a press statement, the Nigerian businessman and Chairman of Zinox asked President Bola Tinubu to address critical issues of corporate blackmail and bullying, frustrating the efforts of the Nigerian government to promote ease of doing business.

Ekeh laments forex scarcity plaguing Nigeria

He acknowledged the forex scarcity plaguing the economy, saying that it can be surmounted with the new push by the Tinubu to inject more forex into the system.

Reports say that Ekeh revealed that the naira depreciation is only a convenient reason the multinationals gave for exiting the country.

He said:

“This has become an emerging but very destructive business model in our country, and unfortunately, the legal system is handicapped to protect the victims because of the long years it takes to discharge a case.”

Corporate blackmail responsible for low FDI into Nigeria

He stated that corporate blackmail over the years is responsible for the low attraction of foreign direct investments (FDI) compared to the size of Nigeria’s economy and potential.

