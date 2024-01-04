A syringe manufacturing company operating in Akwa Ibom state has opened up on its plan to continue operating in the country

The company, in a notice to workers, said it was placing all positions on temporary redundancy, emphasising that the company was only on break

The company said its decision was influenced by unforeseen circumstances that were witnessed in the country

Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing (JSM) Company, in Awa, Onna local government area of Akwa Ibom state, trended recently over claims that it halted operations in Nigeria.

The company, however, stated that its decision to halt operations was only temporary. It, however, did not mention when operations would resume.

According to the company, in a statement, the decision was influenced by unforeseen circumstances affecting its business operations.

Effective January 1, 2024, the company, in a memo sent to workers, placed all positions on temporary redundancy.

It stated:

“We trust this message finds you in good health. With a heavy heart, we write to you today to communicate a challenging decision that Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company Limited has had to make due to unforeseen circumstances affecting our business operations.

Following considerable thought and a detailed assessment of its existing business environment, the company regretfully informed its employees of its decision to implement measures to guarantee its long-term viability.

It added:

“Unfortunately, this includes placing all positions including yours on temporary redundancy effective January 1, 2024.

The company's message to staff members has, however, sent mixed reactions through the minds of Nigerians, as they wonder if this indicates that the company may exit the country soon.

Nevertheless, The company stressed that the development is a result of the demanding business environment rather than personal performance or commitment to the organization.

The company denied it is leaving Nigeria

According to a Vanguard report, JSM investors denied press allegations that the company was fully ceasing operations in the nation in a statement sent through Onur Kumral, Managing Director of VKS Group of Companies.

The Managing Director clarified that, in contrast to what has been reported, the company is just going through a restructuring phase, meaning there will only be a short break during this time.

It stated:

“When you set up a multimillion-dollar factory such as JSM, it is important to take a critical review of its operations and that of the management staff. JSM is a for-profit business and when expected targets are not met year after year, a shake-up is inevitable, which is what we have decided to do.

“We want to assure our esteemed customers that there is no need to panic. We are still in business as Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Limited and we are poised to keep to our commitment to remain as the producer of the highest quality syringes in Nigeria."

A different perspective last year

BuisnessDay reported that in a previous interview last year, the company's managing director, Akin Oyediran, disclosed that he had obtained a $1 million credit facility.

He claimed that this was because of the state government's supportive climate to expand the manufacturing industry.

The company claims that it is expanding and producing other goods in addition to entering the environmental space.

Based on this, it declared that the company would start producing gloves, masks, infusion sets, and syringes.

Notably, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo launched the business in 2017, which is regarded as Africa's biggest syringe manufacturing endeavour.

a recent wave has swept some multinational companies in Nigeria out of the country due to the toxic environment for business.

This is worsened by the removal of fuel subsidy, which further toughened the ease of doing business in the country.

From fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies to energy and pharmaceutical companies, the inability to repatriate funds in Nigeria and the unpredictable local currency against foreign currencies has triggered multinationals to bid the country goodbye.

