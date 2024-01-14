The former managing director of Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company has spoken on why the company closed down temporarily

In an interview, the ex-employee said the company's owners in Nigeria and Turkey are not on the same page.

He also said that the owners are not ready to make any attempt to bring the company back to its feet.

Akin Oyediran, the former managing director of the Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company in Akwa Ibom State, has disclosed why the company closed down its operations in the country.

This comes after Legit.ng reported that the company temporarily shut down operations in Nigeria, blaming the decision on Forex challenges.

The company emphasised that its decision to halt operations was only temporary. It, however, did not mention when operations would resume.

BusinessDay reported that the company is Africa's largest syringe manufacturing venture and was inaugurated in 2017 by former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Infighting in the company

In an interview with The PUNCH, Oyediran revealed that he had quit as the company's CEO because the owners were not prepared to continue operating it.

He explained that the company's owner turned down attempts to obtain a loan to keep the company operating in Nigeria.

He noted:

“I have resigned from the company anyway. But the truth of the matter is that those guys are not serious. We were trying to get a loan to do what we intended to do, but they refused

“The syringe can still come back but under a new management. It was owned by a Turkish national in collaboration with Nigerian owners and they are fighting each other right now.”

