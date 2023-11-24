Nigerian companies are offering black Friday discounts on their services to woo consumers amid dwindling purchasing power

FCCPC has sent a note of warning to Nigerians looking to explore the opportunities for cheap buys

E-commerce platforms are at the forefront of the offers, while small businesses and companies experience low sales

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has asked Nigerians to be careful not to fall victim to fake online stores while shopping during the Black Friday sales offered by companies.

Black Friday is the annual shopping extravaganza that kicks off the holiday gift-giving season with price discounts.

Babatunde Irukera, Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of FCCPC, disclosed this in an advisory statement on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

He noted that the commission foresees a 135 per cent rise in fake online stores.

His statement reads:

“The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has received credible intelligence that the customary seasonal sales at deep discounts on a specific Friday, otherwise known as ‘Black Friday’, may witness an increase of fake online stores by 135%, including scams, misrepresentation and other exploitative conduct.

"This information is corroborated by publicly available reports such as Netcraft.

According to Netcraft, fraudulent online stores use different techniques, including offering bogus discounts and impersonating luxurious, fake websites to deceive their victims.

Irukera, therefore, advised Nigerians to be vigilant and only patronise trusted and credible platforms to satisfy their needs.

He said:

“The Commission advises consumers to be vigilant and discerning in this period and to demand and insist on their rights, particularly concerning full and transparent disclosures."

Checks by Legit.ng show that several Nigerian companies have announced discount deals to mark the 2023 Black Friday.

Some of these companies include Jumia Nigeria, Konga, Tekedia, and several others. Jumia Nigeria has stated that 2023 will mark its 10th Black Friday Campaign, tagged as 'Let Your Pocket Breathe.'

The campaign will feature Treasure Hunts, Brand Days, Flash Sales, and Jumia Games, offering consumers a chance to win prizes.

