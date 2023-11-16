Fidson Healthcare has reached a deal with its Jiangsu Aidea, a Chinese Pharmaceutica company, to produce HIV drugs in Nigeria

The two companies will also collaborate on project development to help address other medical challenges in the country

The Nigeria National HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey found that 1.9 million people are living with HIV and AIDS in Nigeria

Fidson Healthcare Plc (Fidson), a Nigerian company listed on the Nigeria Exchange, has signed a deal with Jiangsu Aidea Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd (Aidea Pharma) to produce HIV drugs.

The two companies hope that the deal will help address medical challenges through the use of innovative drugs, especially in the treatment of HIV-infected people in Nigeria.

Fidson to start producing HIV drugs in Nigeria Photo credit: Luis Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

The deal was disclosed in a regulatory filing published on the Nigerian Exchange on Thursday, November 15, 2023.

Fidson to produce HIV drugs

Announcing the deal, Fidson said both companies agreed to share and combine their respective resources, technical expertise and positions in the market.

It also noted that there will be collaboration on project development, market expansion, and other aspects by integrating their competitive advantages in the pharmaceutical field.

At the signing ceremony, Dr. Heliang Fu, Chairman of Aidea Pharma, stated:

"This collaboration marks an important step for Aidea Pharma in its commitment to global medical cooperation.

By integrating our exper'tise and experience in the field of innovative drugs, we are confident in bringing greater well-being to African patients."

Also, Dr. Fidelis A. Ayebae, Managing Director and CEO of Fidson, noted:

"We are eagerly looking forward to this collaboration, and we believe that the complementary strengths of both parties will inject new vitality into the medical field in Africa. This is also in line with our commitment to provide better and more accessible medicines for the people of Africa.'"

