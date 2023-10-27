Sterling Bank has launched OneCollect Pos to ease payment for goods and services

The bank said the product will solve issues of unreliability of the prevalent PoS terminals

It added that the new PoS ensures a 99.9% success rate for transactions for businesses

To make it easier for its current and future business clients to collect payments from their clients for goods and services, Sterling Bank Limited has introduced OneCollect PoS, an innovative financial solution.

The new device would solve a major issue experienced by merchants because of the unreliability of the prevalent Point of Sale (PoS) terminals dominating the market, according to a statement from Buchi Anekwe, Group Head of Corporate Business Fulfilment.

OneCollect delivers an unparalleled uptime of 99.9%

Anekwe noted that OneCollect provides an unparalleled uptime of 99.9% and that the new solution guarantees constant service availability, thereby allaying worries about service outages in a Champion News report.

He claims that OneCollect PoS is a terminal that ensures same-day settlement of cash collected into customers’ bank accounts and a 99.9% success rate for transactions.

According to him, the invention boosts merchant confidence in the payment collection process in addition to speeding up financial processes.

Anekwe urged Sterling Bank’s business clients, both current and prospective, to seize the revolutionary possibilities of OneCollect.

He noted that, in contrast to traditional point-of-sale terminals that exclusively handle debit card transactions, OneCollect is unique because it allows transactions to be completed via cards, mobile app transfers, and USSD transfers.

According to him, this feature enhances transparency and reinforces trust in the payment ecosystem.

In an era plagued by concerns of fraudulent activities, Anekwe assured merchants that OneCollect is fortified against fake transfer fraud.

He said the system remains vigilant through real-time notifications and instant alerts triggered by mobile apps and USSD transfers, bolstering the security of transactions.

Recall that Sterling Bank Plc announced on Thursday, April 6, 2023, that it had completed an essential step in its ongoing efforts to shift from a financial institution to a holding company.

