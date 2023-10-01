Nigerians said they are not happy with how the price of cooking gas continues to increase

Nigerians have expressed dissatisfaction with the hike in the price of cooking gas, which has reportedly hit over N1,000 per kilogram (Kg).

Those who bought cooking gas recently told Legit.ng they were not happy with the increase in cooking gas prices and how hardship in Nigeria persists.

This is coming after Marketers of Liquefied Petroleum Gas earlier warned that Nigerians may have to pay more for cooking gas in the months ahead.

Olatunbosun Oladapo, the President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGM), noted that the price of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) is set to rise as high as N18,000 by December 2023.

Cooking gas price increase

Hauwa Muhammed, who lives around Olodi-Apapa, told Legit.ng that she was surprised at the new price of N1,000 on getting to the filling station. She didn't expect the price to have skyrocketed that much from when she bought it last.

She said:

“Days ago, I bought gas for N800 per liter only for me to realize it is now N1,000 per KG. This is too much to endure. We can’t even cook in peace again.”

Muhammed said she had to settle for 4KG because the money she had budgeted to buy 6KG could no longer suffice.

Israel Sunday expressed anger over the development. According to him, he bought a kg of cooking gas for N700 last as of last month. He noted that if this continues, then cooking gas would be for the rich alone.

Omolara Joseph said she was lucky to fill her gas just recently. She told Legit.ng that she was lucky yo have bought a little cheaper last month.

She said:

“I am just really lucky that I recently filled up. By now, I would be lamenting the price increase. How can the price just suddenly increase like that? I was even complaining when I bought mine for a little above N800. I never knew the price would even go higher.”

Nigerians seek alternative

Sunday told Legit.ng that a lot of Nigerians may end up considering coal as an alternative.

He said:

"I have already started using coal to complement my gas and that is why I can use my gas for a long time before exhausting it.

"I use charcoal to cook things like beans or foods that consume gas while the gas is specially reserved.

Expressing his frustration, Efe Samuel in Delta State said:

“This whole situation is not fair on us Nigerians. We are still trying to get used to the reality of fuel subsidies, and now the price of cooking gas too?

We don’t know what is coming next after this. Nigerians have moved from bad to worse in recent times. For how long are we going to keep up with this? At 63, we shouldn't be here.

