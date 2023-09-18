Marketers of Liquefied Petroleum Gas are warning that Nigerians may have to pay higher in the months ahead

The attributed the changes to a sudden jump in the cost of 20 metric tons of LPG at terminals due to foreign exchange

The markters are asking the Federal Government to intervene to regulate terminal owners' activities

The price of refilling Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) 12.5kg is set to rise as high N18,000 by December 2023.

This was disclosed by Olatunbosun Oladapo the President, Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGM).

Cooking gas prices could change in the coming months. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material. Photo credit: xavierarnau

Oladapo noted that there has been a sudden increment from between N9-N10 million per 20 metric tons to N14 million per 20 metric tons, Punch reports.

He therefore warned that if the federal government doesn’t intervene, the price of gas could potentially reach N18 million per metric ton by December. This means that a 12.5kg could go as high as N18,000.

His words:

“There is a ridiculous hike in gas prices going on right now, and I am afraid that if the Federal Government does not step in to checkmate the activities of these terminal owners, the price could reach as high as N18m per metric tons by December. This means that a 12.5kg could go as high as N18,000.”

According to him, terminal owners were “hiding under the guise of high foreign exchange to increase the price to further increase the suffering of the masses.

He added:

“Now, the ordinary man would not be able to buy gas. How many minimum wage earners can afford gas now? Everyone is turning to firewood and charcoal. The surprising thing was that they visited President Tinubu last week, and promised to work together with his administration to make life better. Now they have come back and started doing something else. Where are all the palliatives and buses they promised to donate? We have not seen anything.”

Cooking gas prices

If the predictions from Oladapo come to pass, the price of refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder would have increased by 96.46 percent compared to the N9,162.11 paid by Nigerians in July 2023.

The National Bureau of Statistics revealed that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder with cooking gas was N4,072.87 in July 2023.

