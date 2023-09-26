Legit.ng garnered a nomination for the 2023 #StartupSouth award

This is in recognition of its contribution to startups in the media reportage

The awards will be held on Friday, October 6, 2023, during the conference

Legit.ng has been announced as a nominee for the #StartupSouth 2023 Startup Awards.

The foremost media outlet in Nigeria was included in the list of nominees for Best Startup Coverage (Non-Technology New Media Platform) - Regional.

The nomination proves the media company's outstanding dedication, creativity, and influence in the startup ecosystem and other relevant sectors.

Through its numerous reports on startups in Nigeria and beyond, the media is renowned for its contribution to the expansion and development of Nigeria's startup ecosystem.

Legit.ng is Nigeria's number 1 news publisher by audience

Legit.ng is Nigeria's no. 1 online and entertainment news publisher by audience, meeting the news needs of over 10 million unique readers monthly via its website.

It publishes various news and editorial content, including entertainment, business, politics, current affairs, and human interest stories.

Its team of experienced journalists brings readers the day's most important news stories. They cover breaking news and provide in-depth coverage of events and unique stories across Nigeria and worldwide.

Legit.ng was recently recognized as the world's most trusted project at WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide for the Media Literacy Campaign.

In June 2023, it became a member of the International News Media Association (INMA) alongside the New York Times and Washington Post.

Legit.ng has been recognized as one of the most popular online news publishers by weekly online reach in Nigeria in the Digital News Report 2023, published by The Reuters Institute of Journalism. April:

The website won the Best Trust Initiative category at the Digital Media Awards Africa 2023 for its Media Literacy Campaign, amongst other awards.

About the #STARTUPSOUTH award

The #StartupSouth Conference, which takes place annually, brings together the most innovators, startup founders, thinkers, policy leaders, and investors in Nigeria's South-South and South-Eastern areas.

The annual Startup Awards for this year will be held on Friday, October 6, 2023, as part of a 2-day schedule of activities for the #StartupSouth8 Conference. Still, the company has announced the availability of the voting page.

During the #StartupSouth8 Conference's closing ceremony, awards will be given to the winners.

Creating a startup ecosystem for the digital and creative economies is the mission of #StartupSouth Enterprise Development LTD/GTE.

It consists of next-generation founders from the Nigerian community who are launching large-scale businesses.

It is a community of communities with linkages in 11 southern states and elsewhere. Members of #StartupSouth are constructing some of the most well-known projects you have probably encountered.

Source: Legit.ng