The company said the claim that it gave bad fuel to Max Air cannot be proven

It said it successfully supplied 90% of Max Air Hajj flights in the past

It also claims there's being no complaint on the quality of its products.

Octavus, a company owned by Bola Shagaya has denied that it supplied contaminated fuel to Max Air.

This came after reports by Legit.ng that claimed Octavus had given Max Air tainted Jet A1, which resulted in the grounding of its 5N-MHM aircraft and penalties from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

In a letter, the NCAA ordering the immediate suspension of Parts A3 and D43 for the use of the Boeing 737 aircraft type by Max Air according to report Punch Report.

Octavus has dismissed allegations of being responsible for the contamination of fuel provided to Max Air Photo credit - Max Air

Meanwhile, Peter Dia, general manager of Octavus in a statement has denied providing Max Air with tainted gasoline in a statement. It claimed there was no proof connecting the recorded incidences to the fuel provided by the company.

Octavus said allegations not true

He referred to the accusation as untrue and malicious, adding that the company stands behind the integrity and caliber of its products and that there is no proof to back up the assertion that the fuel it provided to Max Air was tainted.

As a Nigerian and international carrier, the business said that it only purchases goods from reliable suppliers like the NNPC and British Petroleum and makes sure that customers receive aviation gasoline of the highest caliber.

It further stated that 90% of Max Air Hajj flights were previously delivered by the airline with no problems.

It stated:

“It is essential to highlight that we handle about 100 flights per day, approximately one flight every 10 minutes, with no reported complaints about the quality of our products.

Regarding the unfortunate incidents involving Max Air’s aircraft, we wish to clarify that there is no evidence linking the fuel supplied by Octavus to the reported occurrences. We have previously successfully fueled about 90 per cent of Max Air Hajj flights, and those aircraft are still flying without any issues."

It also pointed out that the company, on five different occasion was nominated to handle the NNPC Intervention cargoes last year when there was fuel crises.

