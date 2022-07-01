The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has wasted substandard goods amounting to millions of Naira

The federal government agency destroyed engine oil, electric cables, LPG cylinders and unapproved cigarettes

The Managing Director of MicCom Cables, Bukola Adubi commended the action of the agency, saying it has restored sanity and trust to manufacturers

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has destroyed substandard cables and goods running into millions of naira for falling below par.

The action of the agency has been applauded by the Chief Operating Officer of MicCom Cables and Wires, Bukola Adubi, who commended the recent destruction of the goods, which included cables and wires as the SON intensifies its campaign to rid the country of substandard products.

Mallam Farouk A. Salim, Director General and Mrs Bukola Adubi, Chief Operating Officer of MicCom Cables

Commendation galore for SON

The agency destroyed electric cables, engine oil, LPG cylinders, stuffed tyres, and unapproved cigarettes, including low-grade roofing sheets.

Adubi who is also the President of the Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CAMAN) gave the commendation during a visit to SON's warehouse facility in the Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos where the items were set to be destroyed.

She told Legit.ng in an interview that her visit served as an opener after several conversations with SON on how to stop the menace of low-grade products.

According to her, individuals bring in substandard products and label them with the names of local producers, saying this has led to some manufacturers being blacklisted by companies despite that the products are originally from their factories.

The MicCom boss pledged to support the agency in whatever way she could to improve SON's level of efficiency and effectiveness.

Agency demands support to battle substandard products

In his remarks, the Director-General and Chief Executive of SON, Mallam Farouk A. Salim called on Nigerians to expose those in the business of products adulteration for the common good and safety of the nation and its people.

He solicited stakeholders’ support in the area of provision of Logistics (operational vehicles, equipment among others) to support the agency's intelligence, surveillance and monitoring activities.

