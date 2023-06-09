Nigerian banks have been raked in revenues from electronic banking channels in the last year

About 10 banks in the country earned over N307 billion from transactions from ATMs, PoS, and other touchpoints

UBA, Zenith Bank, and Access Bank are among the top earners from e-transactions

About 10 Nigerian banks listed on the Nigerian Exchange earned about N307.472 billion from electronic transactions in 2022.

The banks’ earnings represent a 7% growth in e-business income compared to the year before, with N287.429 billion.

Top Nigerian banks with the highest earnings from e-transactions

UBA, Access Bank, and Zenith earn highest from electronic transactions

According to figures obtained from their audited Financial Year 2022, United Bank for Africa and Access Bank made the highest from electronic business in the year under review.

According to Nairametrics, electronic business earnings comprise revenue from electronic channels, card products, mobile apps, USSD, agency banking, internet banking, and PoS payments.

There is a transformation in the financial services sector because of the creative influence of fintech firms.

The development has given rise to new opportunities resulting in massive gains for financial firms.

Top earners are led by UBA, Zenith Bank, Guarantee Trust Bank, and Access Bank, among others.

The banks recorded a pre-tax profit of N1.035 trillion, representing a 3% increase from the N998 billion posted in the previous year.

Breakdown of top earners.

GTCO Holdings: N23.201 billion

Zenith Bank: N45.739 billion

FBNH: N55.099 billion

Access Holdings: N59.653 billion

UBA: N78.946 billion

Others are:

FCMB: N13.997 billion

Union Bank: N7.971 billion

Sterling Bank – N7.157 billion

Wema Bank: N6.135 billion

Unity Bank: N3.963

Stanbic IBTC: N2.513 billion

