The Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (BENCCIMA) has elected Barrister Austin Atakpu as the new President following the death of the former President, Aina Omo-Ojeonu, in early 2023.

The election of the new President and other executive officers was held during the 58th Annual General Meeting of the Chamber, which is in Benin.

New Executive vows improved performance

Until his recent position, Atakpu was acting President of the Chamber.

According to a statement from the President's office on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, the Chamber elected new executives to pilot the affairs of the new executive.

The Chamber said:

"The Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA) held its 58th Annual General Meeting on Thursday, 25th May 2023 at the Chamber's Secretariat, Aerodrome Close, Off Goodwill Street, Off Ekenwan Road, Benin City, Edo State.

The meeting attracted government officials, businessmen, and women from the Chamber of Commerce Movement and the entire business community in Edo State and Nigeria. It was a grand event that climaxed in the election of Hon. (Barr.) Austin Atakpu is the 16th President of the Chamber.

In his acceptance speech, the new President, Atakpu said his administration would be development friendly and promote business ideas for the economic emancipation of Edo.

"We shall be receptive to ideas and suggestions, brainstorm together to move the Chamber to greater heights," he said.

He assured members of improved working relationships with the various ties of the state government.

"We will ensure that the organization of the Edo Domestic Trade Fair kick starts early every year. This will enable us to plan well and make the Trade Fair successful.

New era begins

In the handover note presented, Mr John Imalingmhe, Director General of the Chamber, on behalf of the late President, said the outgoing administration organized the 2021 and 2022 editions of the Edo Trade Fair.

The administration, he said, also constructed a new chamber secretariat, built 11 new stores, and upgraded and carried out maintenance of the Chamber's website.

The statement also said the new administration had given corporate Vice President portfolio to some individuals, which include; Victor Ayemere as Vice President, International Business, Chief Edobor Ozakpolor as Vice President, Hospitality & Tourism, Igbe Osayande as Vice President, Project Monitoring and Industrial Development, among others.

