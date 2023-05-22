CBN has revealed that Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, has repaid 70% of the commercial loans

The loans were obtained for the construction of the Dangote petroleum refinery from banks in Nigerian and foreign country

President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated Dangote Refinery, 10 years after the conception

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced that Aliko Dangote, the President of the Dangote Group, has successfully repaid 70% of the commercial loans obtained for the construction of the Dangote refinery.

This revelation was made by Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the CBN, during the grand launch event of the refinery in Lagos, Monday, May 22, 2023.

Emefiele, in his speech, disclosed that the CBN had collaborated with Dangote Group by providing a loan facility of N125 billion in domestic currency.

He also noted CBN provided foreign currencies required to procure the refinery's plants and machinery.

Loans for the refinery

Emefiele revealed additional information that Dangote had obtained a $9 billion loan from banks to fund the refinery project.

He commended Aliko Dangote's remarkable creditworthiness and the efficient management of his company for successfully reducing the loan amount to just $2.7 billion, representing over 70 percent repayment.

Emefiele words:

"In September 2013, when Aliko Dangote decided to embark on this project, it was estimated to cost $9 billion.

"However, due to various factors, the project was completed at a total cost of $18.5 billion.

"The Dangote Group contributed 50% equity investment, and the remaining 50% was financed through debt provided by Nigerian banks."

"The commercial loan component of the project was predominantly financed by domestic banks, with the balance sourced from foreign banks.

"The CBN also partnered with Dangote by providing over N125 billion to cover the venture's domestic currency requirements, while ensuring the availability of foreign exchange to pay for equipment, plant, and machinery."

"The repayment progress has been remarkable, as the total outstanding loans have reduced from $9 billion at the beginning of the project to $2.7 billion today."

Dangote speaks on benefits of his refinery to Nigeria's economy

Meanwhile, in another report, Aliko Dangote spoke on the positive impact of his new oil refinery on Nigeria's economy

The refinery, located in Lagos, is one of the largest in the world and is expected to be launched by President Muhammdu Buhari.

Some of the benefits expected from the refinery include export savings in manufacturing plastics and textiles, among others.

