A recent survey has shown that the value of imported used cars in Nigeria has spiked in recent years

Experts have blamed rising inflation and government policies for the high cost of imported vehicles

Recently, the prices of vehicles have gone up compared to about nine years

Rising inflation and various policies of the Nigerian government are affecting the cost of new and used imported cars and putting them out of the reach of Nigerians.

Increasing inflation and shrinking living standards affecting purchasing power make it impossible for middle-class Nigerians to afford used vehicles.

Value of imported cars drops

The National Bureau of Statistics puts Nigeria’s inflation at 22.04%, adversely affecting wage growth.

According to BusinessDay, a brand new Kia Cerato 1.6-lite automatic transmission car sold for N3.96 million in 2015 now sells for N23.4 million, while Kia Picanto 1-liter engine capacity sold for N2.25 million in 2014 is now selling for N14.76 million.

Dealers and buyers have decried various headwinds impacting the value and cost of vehicles in Nigeria.

According to data from NBS, the value of imported vehicles into Nigeria, it declined by 47% in 2022 to N325.05 billion from N617.48 billion in 2021.

A report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said 63% of Nigerian households could not afford cars without some support, putting the total number of vehicles on Nigerian roads at 14 million. In comparison, used cars make up 70% of the vehicles sold in Nigeria.

PwC discloses top sources of car import into Nigeria

The company listed the US, the UK, and Germany as the major import routes.

In 2013, the Nigerian government established the National Automotive Industry Development Plan to attract foreign direct investment and curtail dependence on imported vehicles, promoting local production.

Under the policy, about 35 companies received licenses to assemble vehicles in Nigeria, while the Nigerian government increased tariffs on new and used cars by 70%.

