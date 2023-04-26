Market leader in the pay-tv industry in Nigeria, DStv is embarking on an increase of prices across its packages

The move is effective May 1, 2023, and comes one year after it embarked on similar actions in 2022

There have been calls by Nigerians for the company and other players in the industry to adopt the pay-per-view model

MultiChoice Nigeria has said it is set to implement another price increase across its DStv bouquets effective May 1, 2023, one year after it announced a similar upward review of prices in April 2022.

The increase in the various packages is between 16.3% to 18.6%, and the company said the lasted price hike is due to multiple economic challenges confronting the business.

DStv announce price adjustments for all packages

All bouquets to be affected

The announcement said that beginning from May 1, subscribers on the Premium package will pay N24,500, an increase of 16.7% from the N21,000 they currently pay, while the Compact+ package will cost N14,250 monthly, a 16.5% increase.

The company said subscribers on the Compact package would pay N10,500 as against the N9,000 subscribers paid, which represents a 16.7% increase. In contrast, subscribers on the Confam package will pay N6,200 compared to the previous N5,300, representing a 17% increase.

Views on DStv’s Yanga and Padi packages will pay N3,500 and N2,500, respectively, compared to N2,950 and N2,150. The increase represents N18.6% and 16.3%, respectively.

The company cited various economic challenges impacting the business and stated that it had to embark on the price review to continue serving its customers.

MultiChoice said:

“MultiChoice acknowledges the difficult economic climate and thus kept the increase at the lowest possible point while ensuring sustainability and provision of quality services.”

“At MultiChoice Nigeria, our mission is to deliver value to our customers by making great entertainment accessible. Our key priority is to put our customer’s needs at the heart of everything we do,” it added.

However, the company is offering subscribers who renew their subscriptions on time a price lock offer to cushion the effect of the price increase, allowing them to pay old rates for 12 months if they pay monthly before their subscriptions.

Meanwhile, Nairametrics gathered that the increment is not peculiar to Nigeria as Multichoice had reviewed its prices upward in its home country, South Africa, in February this year, whose implementation kicked on April 1 in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Nairametrics gathered that the increment is not peculiar to Nigeria as Multichoice had reviewed its prices upward in its home country, South Africa, in February this year, whose implementation kicked on April 1 in South Africa.

MultiChoice is a dominant pay player in Nigeria and Africa and has remained a market leader.

Nigerians yearn for pay-per-view model

There have been clamors for the pay tv operators in Nigeria to adjust to the pay view model.

Nigerians have agitated for the pay-per-view model after complaining that they pay higher than their counterparts in other countries.

Tribunal throws out case challenging DStv, GOtv subscription Price Hike

Legit.ng reported that a competition and Consumer Protection (CCP) tribunal in Abuja has dismissed a suit challenging MultiChoice Nigeria Limited's recent price increase.

MultiChoice, the owners of DStv and GOtv, had increased the subscription rates in April.

Following the increase, eyebrows were raised among Nigerians when the cost of living was unbearable.

