A creative and humorous beverage drink commercial for the popular Eluu P has gone viral on social media.

Legit.ng checks, however found no evidence of any existing Eluu P drinks in the market or any known plans by a company to introduce such a product. However, the creativity and ingenuity displayed in the viral commercial have left many Nigerians impressed and amazed.

The video has generated a lot of interest Photo credit: @AreaFada, @Morsa Images

Source: Twitter

The commercial showcased three different varieties of Eluu P drinks - 74, 75, and 76, each in a green and red can.

The Eluu P 74 drink in the advert is made with orange, while the Eluu P 75 brand contains strawberries, and the Eluu P 76 drink is made with apples.

Eluu P, caught the attention of Nigerians after a video surfaced of a man named Stephen Muoka comically counting Labour Party (LP) votes during the presidential election as ‘Eluu P’.

Reactions react to the video

@mayor_j stated:

"Area, I am interest in the distribution business. I just sent you an inbox. Kindly respond to my DM and let’s kickstart the business ASAP."

@alexj_proper also said

"This must be ot very good quality o the producers should take note, we don't ever want the name Ellu P attached with something of inferior quality. Ellu P for Life."

@Prince_Fetty27 reacted:

"I love this Country"

@okpabong added:

"Omo no country sweet like 9ja because of the good and bad men God created to this country."

@OAkpasi also said:

"Wow beautiful. U can imagine how Nigeria will be great with Peter Obi administration"

@Vick50743121 noted:

"They should make that guy the came up with this Elu p 75 the ambassador of this product."

@Real_E_Cube also commented:

"I love my pepu, clever, original, and inventive!"

Source: Legit.ng