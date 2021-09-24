The top four big advertising spenders in Nigeria are Dangote Cement, network provider, MTN Nigeria, Nestle Nigeria and BUA Cement

Dangote Cement, network provider, MTN Nigeria, Nestle Nigeria and BUA Cement were chosen based on the top five most capitalised companies in the country

The four companies, which cut across various sectors, including manufacturing and services, spent over N270.95 billion on advertising and distribution

Marketing, advertising, sales promotion make a company competitive, reason why it gulps millions and billions of naira from Nigerian companies yearly, as they battle for revenue share through market exposure.

Last year, a study reported by Statista disclosed that $586.5 billion was spent on advertising globally, despite the COVID-19 pandemic shrinking business operation, and knocking revenue down.

While GroupM, a media investment company, said global ad spending in 2020 was even higher, putting it at $628 billion, down by 3.5%, while projecting 2021 ad budget will hit $749 billion.

Advertising in Nigeria, and the big spenders competing with ads

It was gathered that the bulk of these global advertising revenue (including political ads) will be going to U.K, which will account for 24%, Brazil, 23%, China gets 17% in 2021

But narrowing the ads spending to Nigeria, the country is a small fish in an ocean, however, that doesn't mean Nigerian companies don't spend substantial amount on ads or marketing of their goods and services.

In an industry analysis by Legit.ng, it was gathered that four of the top five most capitalised companies spend about N270.95 billion on ads, which also falls under selling and distribution expenses depending on the industry's segmentation.

For MTN, the network spends N68.52 billion on Advertisements, sponsorships and sales in 2020, marketing and distribution gulped N43.84 billion from Nestle.

The cement industry group their ad spend under selling and distribution expenses, and both Dangote Cement and BUA Cement spent N153.71 billion and N4.86 billion in 2020.

