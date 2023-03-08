A research has highlighted a list of the most improved passports in the world from 2013 to 2023.

Many countries across the world get to enjoy visa-free access to many other countries courtesy of the power of their passports.

The report ticked UAE, Colombia and Ukraine amongst the country passports with visa-free access to the most number of countries.

Passports carried by citizens of the United Arab Emirates experienced the most improvement in visa-free access to other countries in the last 10 years. This is according to research by investment migration experts, Globalresidenceindex.com.

While highlighting the top 10 countries that improved the most in ranking, the research also noted that Japan has the world's strongest passport with access to 193 destinations visa-free.

Lady displaying Nigerian passport, foreign passports; photo credit - Zikoko, Insider Guides

Many countries across the world, regardless of economic status get to enjoy visa-free access to many other countries courtesy of their passport. Having a powerful passport serves as a major advantage to travelers.

See the full ranking below:

United Arab Emirates (10-year visa-free countries change: +106)

In the last one decade, the United Arab Emirates has become one of the countries that attract the most tourists annually. The Arab country has become very open to travel and business and in return, its citizens holding its passport are enjoying expansive mobility. From having visa-free access to only 72 countries in 2013, carriers of the UAE passport can now access 178 countries visa-free.

Colombia (10-year visa-free countries change: +70)

Next on the list is the South American country of Colombia. In recent times, the country which is the is the fourth largest in Latin America has been experiencing a fast-growing economy. From having a visa-free access to 63 countries 10 years ago, Colombia passport holders can now access 133 countries visa-free.

Ukraine (10-year visa-free countries change: +67)

Despite dealing with an ongoing conflict with Russia in the last one year, Ukrainians enjoy high integration with the rest of the world as regards visa-free access to other countries. The East European country now has visa-free access to 144 countries in 2023 from 77 countries in 2013.

Moldova (10-year visa-free countries change: +61)

Moldova is not amongst the richest countries in Europe. Actually, it is the second poorest country in Europe by GDP per official capita after Ukraine and relies heavily on agriculture. The former Soviet Union country used to have visa-free access to only 59 countries, but in 2023, the number has increased to 120 countries.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (10-year visa-free countries change: +59)

The southern Caribbean nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines improved visa-free access by 59 places upward to 155 following growth in economy and of business.

Dominica (10-year visa-free countries change: +57)

In the last decade, the power of Dominica's passport has improved from access to 87 visa-free countries in 2013 to 144. That is partly because the beautiful Caribbean country offers an Entrepreneur Visa scheme which allows candidates to obtain citizenship through investment.

Grenada (10-year visa-free countries change: +57)

Grenada shares almost similar economic, political and social semblance with its Caribbean neighbours. The beautiful West Indian island country has found a way to expand its number of visa-free access destinations from 88 a decade ago to 145 in 2023.

Peru (10-year visa-free countries change: +56)

In the last decade, Peru has experienced an improvement in the power of its passport. From having visa-free access to only 80 countries in 2013, carriers of passports of the South American country can now access 136 countries visa-free.

Georgia (10-year visa-free countries change: +55)

Georgia has experienced significant development and wealth in recent times with an improved Human Development Index, increased GNI per capita and life expectancy rate, and reduced poverty and unemployment rates. Georgia's visa-free access has grown from 60 countries to 115 in the last 10 years.

St. Lucia (10-year visa-free countries change: +52)

St. Lucia's passport has become increasingly powerful, moving from visa-free access to 94 countries to 146 countries in the past decade. The eastern Caribbean island nation itself has also become a tourist attraction for foreigners in recent times.

List of most improved passports over the last 10 years

Nigerian Passport Falls by 38 Places in Global Ranking

Nigeria's travel passport has fallen 38 places in the last 17 years. This is according to a recent report by Henley Passport Index which covered the period of 2006 to 2022 reflecting a decline in the power of the Nigerian passport.

According to Legit.ng, the report which usually reviews and ranks countries' passports based on the number of country destinations holders can have visa-free access or a visa-on-arrival program, while Nigeria secured 11 new destinations, it however fell to 100th in 2022 from 62nd in 2006.

The report added that the Nigerian passport grants visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 46 countries.

