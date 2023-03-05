Ahmadu Bello University Working on Made-in-Nigeria Car That Runs on Water

Ahmadu Bello University Zaria has announced plans to develop a car that runs on water

The university recently achieved breakthroughs in developing an electric car and a shell eco-marathon car

However, to achieve this, there will be a need for government support and also collaborations

Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, has announced the university's plans to develop a car that runs on water.

Prof. Ibrahim Dabo, the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, disclosed this while speaking to journalists on the occasion of the 2023 World Engineering Day for sustainable development.

Dabo strongly believes this is achievable while highlighting the recent breakthroughs at ABU, including the development of an electric car and a shell eco-marathon car, Punch reports.

He explained that the shell eco-marathon car was designed for racing competitions with a maximum capacity of two people and can travel over 100 kilometers on a liter of fuel.

ABU needs support

Speaking further, Dabo called on the government to support outcome-based education and improved collaboration between academia and industries to produce skilled engineers in Nigeria.

He also appealed for improved collaboration between the academia and industries.

Dabo also lamented that most of the industries around most of the institutions were closed, and few functional ones import skills and essential raw materials, resulting into a parallel position between the academia and industries.

World Engineering Day

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization(UNESCO) proclaimed the World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development at its 40th General Conference in 2019.

The day has been celebrated worldwide on March 4 of each year since 2020 as a UNESCO international celebration of engineers and engineering.

It is also a day to raise awareness of the role of engineering in modern life, which is essential to mitigate the impact of climate change and advance sustainable development, especially in Africa and the small island developing states (SIDS).

