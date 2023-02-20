An E-commerce company, QNET, is celebrating World Social Justice Day by empowering entrepreneurs

The company said it is lending its voice to the cause because it believes in personal empowerment

It also said that social justice very elusive in Nigeria with poverty ranking high in the country

As the world celebrates the annual World Day of Social Justice on February 20th, the direct-selling company, QNET stands proud in supporting the cause of lending a voice to the less privileged.

With a mission to empower individuals and promote financial independence, QNET believes that creating opportunities for people to become entrepreneurs is a potent step towards building a fair and equal society.

Company believes that social justice is elusive in Nigeria

Despite progress in Nigeria, social justice remains an elusive concept for many. Poverty and unemployment continue to plague the country, leading to a surge in migration as people search for a better life.

However, with effective social justice mechanisms, Nigeria could become a land of opportunity for all. A new report by the UK Home Office revealed that Nigeria saw the highest number of migrants to the United Kingdom in 2022, representing a staggering 686% increase from the previous year.

By bridging the gap between the wealthy and the poor, QNET hopes to contribute to the fight for social justice and create a brighter future for all Nigerians.

“We believe everyone should have the opportunity to achieve financial independence, regardless of their background or circumstances,” said Biram Fall, Regional Sub-Saharan Africa for QNET.

“Our Direct Selling model allows individuals to start their own business with minimal start-up costs and the support of a team of experienced entrepreneurs. This gives them a better future for themselves and their families.”

Nigeria has has shortage of social justice

Nigeria faces significant social justice challenges, including a poverty rate of 40%, with rural areas and vulnerable populations, including women and children, disproportionately affected. Women and girls, in particular, encounter significant barriers to education, employment, and political representation.

Also, according to UNICEF, as of 2021, over 10 million children in Nigeria do not have access to education, with girls more affected than boys. Furthermore, Nigeria has a large disabled population that encounters various obstacles, including difficulty accessing services and participating in society.

Direct Selling is a route that presents potential economic opportunities for Nigerians, particularly individuals who may be underrepresented in traditional employment sectors.

Women and people with disabilities, in particular, could benefit significantly from the Direct Selling industry's flexible nature. One of the primary advantages of Direct Selling is its ability to provide income-generating opportunities to individuals regardless of their educational background or prior work experience.

In fact, according to the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA), in its 2020-2021 annual report, “Worldwide, more than 125 million entrepreneurs earn income by Direct Selling”. “…Global sales force is at 128.2 million independent representatives/distributors, a 0.7% increase over 2020.

This figure includes over 70 million Independent Representatives actively working to build their direct selling businesses either as a full-time career or part-time to earn supplemental income” (WFDSA report on DS results in 2021).

By offering a viable alternative to traditional employment, Direct Selling has the potential to foster social justice in Nigeria by creating more economic opportunities for underrepresented groups.

In addition to providing financial stability, Direct Selling also has the potential to reduce poverty and promote economic growth. Direct-selling businesses are operated by individuals working in their communities, providing a source of income for families and small businesses.

Firm believes in empowering local economies

This helps support local economies and promotes entrepreneurship and self-sufficiency, reducing poverty and improving overall economic well-being.

Finally, Direct Selling can advance social justice by promoting gender equality and diversity in the workforce and marketing efforts. QNET, through RYTHM Foundation (Raise Yourself To Help Mankind) initiative, has been committed to empowering women and providing them with opportunities to advance their careers and achieve financial independence.

This not only helps to challenge societal norms and promote gender equality but also provides an essential source of income for women who may otherwise face significant barriers in the traditional employment sector.

As a business focused on developing micro-entrepreneurs, the company understands that a better future starts with education and inclusion.

Through its FinGreen programme, the company strives to increase financial inclusion for individuals by learning the skills, habits, and attitudes to help them make informed financial decisions.

E-Commerce company celebrates one year of successful operations in Nigeria

