Two banks, Keystone and Union banks have been set ablaze by protesters in Ogun State

The attackers who took to the streets on Monday, February 20, 2023, were lamenting the naira scarcity in Nigeria

However, the Nigeria police have said bank attackers would be treated as armed robbers, in the future

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Another protest has erupted in the Sagamu Area of Ogun State over naira scarcity, with videos on social media showing two banks set on fire by angry protesters.

According to a Punch report, the videos posted on Monday, February 20, 2023, show many residents watching as Keystone and Union banks burned with many youths holding planks in protest.

Union bank and Union bank burnt by protesters in Ogun State

Source: Getty Images

It was reported that on Friday, February 17, 2023, a protest erupted in the Mowe-Ibafo area of Ogun State, with residents blocking the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway over the cash crunch in the country.

Netizens reacted to the development with many advising loved ones to be careful.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

a Twitter user, @arranowanna wrote:

“Kindly advise your friends, families, and acquaintances to avoid protests. Take your frustration to the ballots on Saturday. Don’t burn banks, don’t burn petrol stations, don’t burn government properties.”

Another user, @morningstar_305 wrote:

“I justcalledo the house and it was confirmed to me that keystone bank and union bank at ijoku has been set ablaze by angry citizens.”

While popular tweep, Pooja, wrote:

“If you are in Sagamu, be careful cos there is a protest on new naira notes.”

The development comes as police say those caught attacking banks would be treated as armed robbers.

Police Force spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi warned that such actions would cause a strong response from security agencies and that those caught should not claim rights violations.

Adejobi said.

“Let us get this straight, it’s not a peaceful protest when you are coming out and attacking ATMs (automated teller machines), banks, or any financial institution. It is robbery and we will treat you like an armed robber,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance, and Financial Institutions threatened to withhold their services over attacks on bank facilities and staff until normalcy returns.

Naira scarcity: Hundreds of aggrieved Nigerians take over CBN in Marina, Lagos, to swap notes

Recall that Legit.ng reported that streams of protesters had stormed the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), protesting the scarcity of the new naira notes.

As reported by Daily Trust, some of the protesters were lamenting the refusal of commercial banks to change the old naira notes.

This happened after President Muhammadu Buhari's national address on Thursday, February 16, where he declared that the N500 and N1000 old notes are no longer legal tender.

Source: Legit.ng