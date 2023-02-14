Patronella CEO Charles Tabansi has said that Innoson Motors supplied substandard cars to the company

Tabansi said alongside the vehicles were fake certificates that did not meet international requirements

Innoson Motors refuted the allegations of providing substandard vehicles to Patronella

The Chief Executive Officer of Patronella Nigeria Limited, Charles Tabansi, has accused Innoson Motors (IVM) of violating its contract with Patronella for supplying 20 Granite Diesel Pickup vehicles.

Tabansai said of the 20 vehicles the company ordered, Innoson Motors supplied just eight substandard vehicles that Shell company, their client, rejected the cars.

Fake certificates, fake vehicles

He said IVM also supplied fake documents that are unverifiable.

Daily Trust reported Tabansi stating that the company returned the faulty vehicles to the IVM facility in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, which the company’s branch manager received.

According to Tabansi, he decided to buy from the company due out of a kindred spirit instead patronizing his rivals like Toyota.

Innoson fires back

In a rebuttal, Innoson described Tabansi’s allegations as false, stating that it supplied quality vehicles with internationally accepted requirements to Patronella.

IVM’s head of Corporate Communications, Cornell Osigwe, described Tabansi’s assertions as misleading and said the vehicles are of international standards.

Osigwe also refuted the claim that the vehicles were returned.

Osigwe said:

“The unique thing about Innoson Vehicles is that its vehicles come with the basic specifications, and the vehicle plant can increase the specifications needs of a client. As regards our client, Petronella Nig Ltd, which ordered 20 Units of Granite Diesel Pick Ups, We met the standard and basic specifications it demanded from us and provided every certification it requested for”

