Nigerian banks have begun to make an impact on and offline via various touchpoints

GTB, Zenith Bank and United Bank for Africa have some of the largest followers on social media

The social media platforms commonly used by the banks include Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

In a bid to bring banking closer to its customers and resolve customer issues faster, Nigerian banks have established robust social media presence across all platforms.

The tier banks, apart from leading in market capitalisation, customer deposit and other metrics, have also stamped their presence on social media with ample followership.

Banks with largest social media followers Credit: Anadolu Agency / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The three musketeers

GTB, Zenith Bank and United Bank for Africa are the top three banks in Nigeria which have maintained a huge following in cyberspace.

The banks have successfully leveraged social media to reach their customers and easily resolve complaints that would otherwise have lingered if addressed in person.

The banks also leverage social media to provide timely updates to their customers about the latest trends, product launches, events and other important announcements.

They prioritise social media over in-person interaction and continuously churn out digital products that allow them to engage their customers in the comfort of their homes and harvest important feedback.

Nigerian banks ranked among 100 banks with social media presence globally

According to reports, about 11 banks in Nigeria made the list of the top 100 banks in English-speaking countries in 2019 utilising robust social media engagements.

Banks’ deployment of social media is recent despite decades of operations and the leading tier 1 banks successfully and rapidly expanding their social media presence.

The major social media platforms, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn are some of the popular and most powerful platforms used by these banks.

The leading banks with social media following

Using Crowdtangle Intelligence, the social media monitoring tool, Legit.ng curates Nigerian banks with the highest social media followers across three dominant platforms.

GTBank: The bank has the largest number of social media followers across three main platforms. It also has the highest number of YouTube views and subscribers, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook followers.

In total, the bank has amassed 1,676,773 followers on Twitter, 720,151 Instagram followers and over 6 million Facebook followers and page likes.

Zenith Bank: The bank takes the second position on the list with Twitter followers amounting to 1,324,373, Instagram: 494,828 followers, and Facebook followers to the tune of 6,087,385.

UBA:

Twitter followers: 817,196

Facebook followers and likes: 2.8 million and

Instagram: 318,686 followers.

First Bank:

Twitter: 579,996 followers

Instagram: 697,801 and

Facebook: 2.8 million followers and page likes.

Access Bank:

Twitter: 1,324, 373 followers

Instagram: 494,838 followers

Facebook: 2.6 million followers and page likes

6. Stanbic Bank:

Twitter: 310,103 followers

Instagram: 122,909

Facebook: 1.1 million followers and page likes.

Union Bank:

Twitter: 221,587

Instagram: 106,371 followers

Facebook: 1,058,653 followers and page likes

Fidelity Bank:

Twitter: 196,773 followers

Instagram: 134,040 followers

Facebook: 1.038,239 followers and page likes

FCMB:

Twitter: 147,927 followers

Instagram: 152,119

Facebook: 1,634,836 followers and page likes

Sterling Bank:

Twitter: 118, 244 followers

Instagram: 106,773 followers

Facebook: 641,131 followers and page likes

Despite also growing their social media following to drive engagements, the banks have understood the importance and effectiveness of social media presence following the preponderance of fintech firms seeking to take the lead by offering cutting-edge services and excellent customer service.

