Sierra Leone has taken delivery of brand-new high-tech vehicles it ordered from Innoson motors

The president of the country has thanked Innoson Motors as he moves to ensure military officers use it to tackle insecurity

According to reports, Innoson Motors made more than $4 million from the sale

Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Ltd., IVM, one of Nigeria’s indigenous vehicle manufacturing companies, has delivered the first batch of vehicles ordered by the Government of Sierra Leone.

The vehicles arrived in Freetown on November 21, 2022, and were built to serve Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Defence.

Cornel Osigwe, Innoson Group’s head of Corporate Communications in a statement, noted that the vehicle was built on request by the president of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio.

Sierra Leone takes delivery of military vehicles Credit: @Innoson

Osigwe also said that the president placed an order worth $4.7 million(N2.01bn) for the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces officers, RSLAF.

Innoson motor's market leadership

With the arrival of the Innoson vehicles in Free Town, Sierra Leone has become the first country in West Africa whose armed forces are using IVM products outside Nigeria.

BusinessDay reports that the people of Sierra Leone are excited about the purchase.

Commendations were showered on the president for not only choosing to equip the military but also buying from Africa.

Major supplier of vehicles to the Nigerian military

Four years ago, the Nigerian Army signed a partnership agreement with the Nnewi auto plant to supply purpose-built vehicles for its personnel, the Vanguard reports.

The agreement also includes identifying requirements for the production of the armoured fighting vehicle in the Nigerian Army Central Workshop in Kaduna and enhancing the capacity of Nigerian Army personnel to participate in the successful implementation of these joint ventures actively.

