Nigerians are groaning over the high cost of domestic flights in Nigeria as operators lament the high cost aviation fuel

According to recent reports, flights from Lagos to Abuja now costs about N150,000 on the economy class

Aviation stakeholders said that if nothing is done, the aviation industry in Nigeria will collapse soon

Nigerian air travellers are complaining bitterly that the new air travel costs for them are too prohibitive as flights across major states in Nigeria now cost as much as N100,000 per flight.

Many travellers who spoke to reporters at the domestic wings of the Lagos airport lamented the sharp hike in airfares.

Costs of domestic flights hits the roof

The Punch report said that economy class on domestic flights from Lagos to Abuja through Arik Air, United Nigeria and Air Peace now costs ABOUT N150,000 which has caused others to follow suit.

According to reports, the increase in aviation fuel (Jet A1) including the scarcity contributed to the hikes.

It was gathered that the increase in the price of aviation fuel as well as its scarcity as one of the main factors for the hike in fares.

According to reports, air passengers in Nigeria in 2019 surged by almost 30 per cent, saying that there is a still huge gap in travel demand by Nigerians.

According to the figures by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), roughly 15 million air travellers both domestic and international passengers passed through the airports in 2019.

Domestic airline operators in Nigeria said a few days ago that the air transport services sector had been affected by a major crisis of serious scarcity of aviation fuel, raising concerns about flight cancellations.

Experts chart way forward

Industry experts have expressed worry that if nothing is done the lingering scarcity could cause the collapse of the aviation industry.

Aviation Round Table, a body of professionals in the sector, said more airlines might be forced to halt operations.

In addition, the two domestic airlines are not in operation at the moment. Aero Contractors on July 18 announced the suspension of its operations, citing the impact of the challenging operating environment on its daily operations, while the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority on July 20 suspended the operations of Dana Air.

Domestic airlines increase flight tickets by 100% days after trading words with NASS on increasing delays

Recall that Legit.ng reported that airfares across Nigeria have increased by as much as 100%, a check on airlines website and reports from the Sun Newspaper.

Ticket fares to cities like Port Harcourt, Ilorin, and northern states like Kebbi, Borno, Adamawa and Kano have increased by as much as 100%.

Some Nigerians have also taken to social media to express their pains and call for relief amid the rising cost of living.

