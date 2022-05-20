Nigerian automobile manufacturer, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing has started production of its brand new tricycles for the Nigerian market

The tricycles are produced in Anambra state by the founder of the company, Chief Innocent Chukwuma Nwala

This joins lineup of vehicles from the company’s stable, including Connect, Caris, G20 Smart, Ikenga, G40 and G80

Nigerian indigenous car maker, Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing (IVM) has rolled out brand new tricycles for the Nigerian market.

The 5-seater IVM-branded tricycles popularly known as ‘Keke Marwa’ joins lineup of vehicles from the company’s stable, including Connect, Caris, G20 Smart, Ikenga, G40 and G80.

Keke napep revolution: Innoson introduces IVM-branded tricycles

Source: UGC

Pictures of the tricycles which were produced in Anambra state were shared on a Facebook page, ‘For The Love of Anambra’ with the caption, “Just in: Innoson rolls out IVM keke

Keke napep revolution: Innoson introduces IVM-branded tricycles

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Innoson Motors to open manufacturing plant in Imo, serves 5 African countries

Nigeria’s local automobile manufacturing company, Innoson Motors has said it will set up a manufacturing plant in Imo state capital, Owerri.

This is part of the company’s effort to place itself as a vehicle manufacturing giant in Africa.

Innoson Group Chairman, Innoson Chukwuma stated this when members of Correspondents’ Chapel on a facility tour Innoson’s plant in Nnewi, Anambra on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Chukwuma said that the Group has already gotten about 150,000 sqm of land for the project and commended the Nigerian media for their support and partnership with his Group.

Dangote joins forces with Peugeot, starts vehicle assembly company

Legit.ng has reported that Billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote in conjunction with Peugeot, owned by the Stellantis Group, the Kano and Kaduna state governments, has started the assembly of vehicles in Nigeria, taking on Innoson Motors, a dominant local manufacturing and assembly firm.

The companies are assembling the vehicles at the new Greenfield Ultima Assembly plant located in the northwest part of Nigeria. The plant was built to operate at full capacity and is touted to have the capacity to assemble close to 120 vehicles per day across all its outfits.

The manufacturing director of the plant, Ibrahim Issa Gachi said that the newly assembled vehicles will flaunt the latest technology and safety features that would ensure its users are safe.

Source: Legit.ng