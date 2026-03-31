Seven-Up Bottling Company has opened applications for its Graduate Trainee Programme

Selected candidates will gain hands-on experience and undergo structured training across various business functions

Interested applicants must meet specific academic and eligibility requirements, including completing the NYSC

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.

Seven-Up Bottling Company Limited is now accepting applications for its Graduate Trainee Programme.

The company is said the position provide an opportunity for graduates to contribute to business operations while building a strong foundation for future career growth in the Business.

Fresh graduates can now apply for Seven-Up’s exciting career opportunity Photo: Ingolf Hatz

Source: Getty Images

The company said:

"SevenUp Bottling Company is currently hiring for driven graduates to join our Graduate Trainee Program, where they will gain hands-on experience, develop key skills, and receive structured training across various business functions.”

Requirements

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline with a minimum of Second Class Upper (or equivalent).

0–2 years of work experience.

Must have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).

Must be flexible to work in any location.

About Seven-Up Bottling Company

Seven-Up Bottling Company Limited was established in 1959 by Mohammed El-Khalil and began operations on October 1, 1960, as a soft drink bottling company in Nigeria.

Over the years, the company has grown to become one of the longest-standing businesses in the country, contributing significantly to job creation and partnering with local suppliers and establishments.

Seven-Up opens doors for graduates with relevant qualifications Photo: Pekic

Source: Getty Images

The company currently operates nine plants across Nigeria and produces a wide range of sugar-sweetened and sugar-free non-alcoholic beverages. Its portfolio includes popular brands such as Pepsi, Seven-Up, Mirinda, Mountain Dew, and Teem.

Seven-Up Bottling Company is also known for its iconic marketing campaigns, including “Fido Dido,” “The Three Orange Men,” and “The Pepsi Long Throat.”

The company stated that its mission is driven by the need to “refresh and inspire a youthful lifestyle,” guided by values such as hard work, integrity, sustainability, and innovation.

It said:

"We also currently have nine plants across the country. SBC has a wide offering of sugar-sweetened and sugar-free non-alcoholic beverages.

"We are fueled by the need to ‘refresh and inspire a youthful lifestyle’ and our mission is guided by principles like hard work, determination, integrity, honesty, sustainability, fun, and refreshment. That’s why our brands champion and complement the music scene, sports, and the all-around ‘good life."

How to apply

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the company’s official recruitment portal to review full details of the requirements and submit their applications.

Use this link to apply.

FG launches another opportunity for youths

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has flagged off a free nationwide training programme aimed at equipping 10 million Nigerians with financial literacy and inclusion skills.

The initiative, prioritising women and youth, focuses on essential financial skills, digital competencies, and investment knowledge to support sustainable wealth creation in Nigeria’s growing digital economy.

According to the statement, the programme is being implemented by the Office of the Vice President through the Presidential Committee on Economic & Financial Inclusion (PreCEFI), chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Source: Legit.ng