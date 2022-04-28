Nigeria leading Quick Service Restaurant operator, and owner of Dominos has announced a record-breaking service delivery promise to Nigerians

The new service will see Nigerians get their favourite Pizza delivered to their doorsteps nationwide in just 20 minutes

This is the fastest delivery time for Dominos pizza in the 70 countries the company is currently operating

In the world of business, it has long been advocated that companies should amaze, wow, and delight their customers each and every time they have contact.

To reinstate its promise as a brand with a culture of customer-first, Eat N’Go Limited, the makers of Domino’s Pizza has announced that Nigerians can now get their orders delivered in 20 minutes.

The management also promised that should there be a delay, its customers will get a free pizza voucher as compensation.

Patrick McMichael, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Eat N’Go announced this commitment in a media parley on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 at one of its outlets in Ikoyi, Lagos.

He noted that the promise of a guarantee of 20 minutes is the premise of the success recorded in the last year on quick delivery with an average time of 16 minutes.

McMichael also reaffirmed the company’s determination to lead the QSR sector through novel initiatives that meet customers’ satisfaction in terms of quality, speed and customer service.

Explaining to the media how it plans to accomplish this in a country with a poor road network and heavy vehicle traffic, the CEO stated:

“We are redefining delivery processes and delivery times for the entire world. We are the only company in the world doing this, amidst all the challenges we face.

"We have an amazing team in Nigeria who is doing this against all odds and nobody would have thought that we would be recognized as the fastest Domino’s pizza delivery market.

"There is no other Domino’s pizza market globally that delivers pizza in an average time lower than Domino’s Pizza Nigeria. That is a credit to us”

More promises to ensure customers get the best experience

McMichael also noted that the company has put all modalities in place to facilitate the realization of its goal of delivering pizzas within the stipulated time and one of which is the training of staff and increasing the number of riders.

He said:

“We offer a 20 minutes guarantee to all customers. If we are not there in 20 minutes, we will give you a free pizza action for your next order. We are that confident that we will get there. Before now, we promised our pizza delivery in 25minutes and during this period, we became the fastest pizza delivery market in the Domino’s global ecosystem, delivering in 16 minutes.

This gave us the confidence to promise our customers that they will get their pizzas within 20 minutes guaranteed and will get a free pizza if we fail to deliver on the promise”

“The race is inside the store; it is not on the road. Our delivery drivers will be driving at the speed limit”

Also speaking, Othman, Sankari, the Brand Director of Dominos Pizza explained that the company has invested heavily on its staff to ensure that the company delivers on its promise.

In his words:

“we are the fastest in the world and are the fastest because of the systems and training that we are giving. Overall, we have over 90% of our orders delivered below 20 minutes. This is one of the steps that Domino’s Pizza has taken. We are actually delivering in 16.1 minutes because of the focus that we put in stores.

A promise to deliver value

Ilyas Kazeem, Group Marketing Director asserted that the new service promise is driven by the vision to continue to pioneer initiatives that will excite consumers and deliver optimal value in terms of product innovation, quality and timely service delivery noting that the company is committed to its mandate of guaranteed customer satisfaction.

He said:

“Our customers expressed their satisfaction hugely with the extra time they are saving in getting their pizzas faster than before. This is what we are about, being the industry leader and driving happiness with every order of our freshly baked hot pizzas”.

