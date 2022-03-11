Burger Kings is joining a flurry of US companies deserting the Russian market in protest to the country's invasion of Ukraine

The company said it will stop support for its over 800 outlets in Russia including marketing and promotions

Burger King is the second-largest fast-food company in the world McDonald's which has also left the Russian market

One of the biggest Quick Service Restaurants, Burger King deserts Russian amid an ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The company announced on Thursday, March 10, 2022, that it has stopped support for its over 800 franchised outlets in Russia.

Earlier on Thursday, reports emerged that Russians also have started massive downloads of Virtual Private Networks as the country clamps down on social media that are critical of the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

Burger King leaves Russia Credit: Daisy King / EyeEm

Source: Getty Images

More trouble for Russians

The second-biggest fast-food company in the world said it will reject support for any investment or expansion. The suspension also includes stopping operations, marketing and its supply chain.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The announcement comes as a barrage of other companies from the US fast-food chains, including McDonald’s, stopping their corporate assistance to their locations in Russia, according to a CNBC report.

McDonald's Pepsi, Coca-Cola lead the way

McDonald's is the biggest fast-food in Russia as the majority of its restaurants in the country are owned by the company, and not franchisees.

The company’s Chief Finance Officer, Kevin Ozan said on Wednesday that the company is immediately evaluating that momentary closure of Russian locations.

Major food and beverage companies, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, McDonald’s and Starbucks desert Russia

Legit.ng has reported that pressure is mounting on the Russians as more multinational companies desert the Russian market in protests to Putin’s troop’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The latest to join the list of companies leaving the country include PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and Starbucks, all of which are US companies, according to a report by CNBC.

The companies each announced on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, that they are suspending businesses in Russia after that country’s aggression in Ukraine.

Source: Legit.ng