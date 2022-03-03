Apple has joined other multinational firms blacklisting the Kremlin and the Russian people from the international community

The company said on Tuesday, March 1, that it has halted sale of its products in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine by Putin-led government

Other tech companies such as Dell and sports gear makers, Nike also said they have stopped sale of products in Russia

As pressure keeps mounting on Kremlin to stop the war in Ukraine, many companies are deserting the Russian markets in droves.

The latest is tech giant, Apple which has stopped selling all its products in Russia. The firm announced the decision on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, after Russia began its invasion in Ukraine, CNBC reports.

Apple boycotts Russia

Source: Getty Images

Apple does not have a physical presence in Russia but sells its products online through storefronts. All storefronts selling Apple products in Russia are listed as unavailable.

Also, Apple said it has removed Russian state-controlled outlets, RT News and Sputnik News from its App Store from across the globe except in Russia.

Others follow suit

Dell mentioned last week that it has quit selling its products in Ukraine and Russia while Nike said it has also halted product sales in Russia, messages posted on the website of the companies said.

Ford also joined suit and suspended its joint venture operations in Russia.

Experts said Apple’s intention to halt product sales in Russia has put other smartphone makers on a tight sport.

According to Ben Wood, CCS Insight Chief Analyst told CNBC on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 that the decision by Apple puts pressure on companies like Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers.

Chinese companies undecided

As Western countries withdraw support and isolate Russia, there may be an opportunity for Chinese companies like Huawei and Xiaomi to go more in-depth into the country.

