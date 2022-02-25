Nigeria's gaping housing need has left many looking for alternative means of shelter as the government grapples with bloating population

The growth of housing in Nigeria is very sluggish, CBN says and stands at about 100,000 units per annum

A real estate company, The Address Homes unveiled Luxuria and Dan & Dan to plug the gap while providing classy housing for Nigerians

The housing deficit in Nigeria is so wide that the Nigerian government has welcomed private initiatives by individuals or corporate bodies to fill the gaping space left by decades of inadequate housing in the country.

Statistics from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says Nigeria has experienced tremendous growth in its housing sector, as captured by the real estate sector, with the housing market estimated to have grown to about 20.0 per cent in terms of asset prices.

Managing Director of The Address Homes, Bisi Onasanya

That said, the housing sector in Nigeria still accounts for only 3.0 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP and the current housing construction stands at about 100,000 units a year for a country of over 190 million people.

Company's race to the rescue

That is why The Address Homes seeks to plug the gap and provide high-class but affordable homes for Nigerians.

The Adress Homes Limited says it has unveiled a ‘regal and lavishly built’ maisonette housing scheme in the country.

The company seeks to bridge the gap in housing development in Nigeria by providing really upscale and contemporary buildings in the country.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the company said it has added two new brand housing schemes into the Nigerian real estate market.

According to the management, Luxuria, as the new scheme is known, will combine class, elegance and has been designed with top-notch finishes with the upwardly mobile Nigerians in mind.

Nick-named Luxuria and Dan and Dan, it is located in the sprawling Ikoyi area of Lagos. The construction of two premier modern homes that commenced in 2021 is expected to be completed in 2023.

Luxuria has enough parking spaces, sitting areas a fully-fitted contemporary and fully-fitted wet and dry kitchen, the company said.

What the company is saying

Bisi Onasanya, Chairman and founder of The Address Homes said the aim is to deliver unique services with functional homes to make their clients live comfortably in Luxury.

He said:

“In creating these luxury homes, we took into consideration the need for space optimization, comfort, security, child-friendly environment, and quality of materials. At The Address Homes, we build homes with clients at the core and heart of our processes.”

