China is Africa's largest investor, creating over 8,000 jobs in the last decade, more than the United Kingdom and the United States combined

The US was ranked second while the UK the fifth largest investor in Africa but is quickly losing grounds to Japan and UAE

Nigeria is the second-largest investor behind South Africa, companies of Nigerian origin created over 1,000 employees in the last 10 years.

Over the last decade, China has established itself as Africa's top investor and job generator, surpassing the United Kingdom, the United States, and other major European countries.

This is according to a new research published on the website of the Swiss-African Business Circle over the weekend.

According to the data, the Asian country added 18,562 jobs on average during a 10-year period, with annual growth.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (3rd R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (4th L) attend their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Credit: Enzaburo Fukuhara/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the report, China has invested 27 per cent of its total investment in Africa during the last ten years.

US is the second-largest investor, with France and Turkey ranking third and fourth, respectively.

The UK is the fifth largest investor in Africa, although it is rapidly losing position as Japan and the United Arab Emirates have both given Africa greater weight in terms of Africa's share of global investments during the previous decade.

Nigeria companies rank among the best investors in Africa

In terms of an annual average of newly generated employment in the previous ten years, Nigerian companies were among the top 15 investors in Africa.

Only South African companies (1,453) produced more jobs in Africa than Nigerian firms (1,422).

Part of the swiss report reads:

"South Africa has made 43% of its global investments in Africa over the last 10 years, with the trend going up substantially for the ratio of Africa to global investments as well as average number of new jobs created.

The big majority (97% on average) of all foreign investments by Nigerian companies were going into other African countries."

Top 15 countries creating jobs in Africa Credit: Swiss-African Business Circle (SABC)

Source: Legit.ng