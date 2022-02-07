An oil facility in an unnamed Community in Delta State has said three of its crew members have rescued alive from an explosion which happened on January 2, 2022

The company said about seven are still mission while one unidentified body has found at the facility which has been in receivership

The company said the focus of our joint efforts is to prioritise investigations towards establishing the whereabouts, safety, and security of the 7 crew members

Shebah Exploration and Production company has said that three crew members from the Trinity Spirit Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel at the Ukpokiti Terminal exploded on February 2, 2022, has been found alive.

Four days after the explosion which caused a massive inferno at the facility, the company say seven are still unaccounted for as one person has been reported dead.

Oil Facility Credit: Vithun Khamsong

Source: Getty Images

The company announced this on Sunday, February 6, 2022, but did not disclose the community where the accident took place.

What the CEO of SEPCOL is saying

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Ikemefuna Okafor, one unidentified body was discovered at the facility. He also noted that the priority of the oil company is to determine the whereabouts of seven crew members who are still missing.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The statement partly reads:

“We can confirm that three (3) crew members have been found alive in the community and our priority is to ensure that they receive the appropriate medical attention they need.

“As earlier confirmed, the fire burnt out completely as of Thursday afternoon, 3rd Feb. 2022, thus enabling closer inspection of the vessel. A Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) with the relevant authorities, stakeholders, and expert organisations took place on Saturday, 5th February 2022.

“The focus of our joint efforts is to prioritise investigations towards establishing the whereabouts, safety, and security of the 7 crew members still missing, clean up and limit damage to the environment, and establish the cause of the explosion.

“We appreciate the assistance provided by the Clean Nigeria Associates, the Chevron team, NOSDRA, NUPRC, SPDC, NIMASA and people in the community, particularly the fishermen, who have been of immense assistance since the incident occurred.’’

10 Nigerian Celebs Who Survived Major Car Accidents

Legit.ng has reported that The curtain is gradually closing on the year 2021 and it has indeed been eventful for many Nigerians including celebrities in the entertainment industry.

A lot of these superstars have had a close shave with death but it’s comforting to know that they are still around to put smiles on the faces of fans through their crafts.

Luckily, everyone on this list is still alive - with no serious physical injuries - to tell their stories and give thanks to the almighty for life.

Source: Legit.ng