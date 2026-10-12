CORAN has backed the FG’s plan to sell crude oil to local refineries through forward contracts

The association has demanded that the government explain how refiners and importers will recover costs above the limit

CORAN urged the government to ensure fair access to crude oil for all and prioritise increased production and lower refining costs

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Crude Oil Refiners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) has supported the Federal Government’s plan to sell crude oil to local refineries through forward contracts but warned that the proposed petrol price ceiling could create losses without a clear recovery mechanism.

The association said forward sales could provide refiners with more predictable crude supplies and reduce their exposure to fluctuations in international oil prices. However, it stressed that the policy must be transparent, commercially viable and accessible to all domestic refiners.

FG’s N1,350 Petrol Price Plan: Crude Oil Refiners Demand Answers Over Who Will Bear Extra Costs

Source: UGC

The position comes as petrol prices in Abuja have risen to about N1,410 per litre, above the government’s proposed N1,350-per-litre ceiling on ex-gantry or landing costs.

Last week, Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Taiwo Oyedele confirmed that the government was negotiating the ceiling under a price-modulation arrangement aimed at protecting consumers from sharp changes in global crude prices and foreign exchange rates.

Under the proposal, refiners and importers would initially absorb costs exceeding the ceiling and recover the shortfall when market conditions improve.

CORAN seeks transparency in crude forward sales

Speaking with our correspondent on Sunday, CORAN spokesperson Eche Idoko said forward contracts could work if the government addressed concerns about crude availability, pricing and existing contractual commitments.

“The proposed forward sale of crude to domestic refineries is workable in principle and could provide feedstock certainty and reduce price volatility. However, the critical questions are availability, pricing, transparency and the protection of existing contractual obligations,” Idoko said.

He questioned whether key industry groups, including the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) and the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), supported the proposal.

Idoko also asked who would oversee the arrangement and establish its commercial terms, stressing that effective coordination would be essential to its success.

He maintained that the framework must not concentrate benefits among large operators while excluding smaller businesses.

He said all domestic refineries, including modular plants, should have access to affordable crude oil under a commercially sustainable arrangement.

He called for proper coordination by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Refiners question N1,350 petrol price ceiling

Idoko expressed reservations about the proposed N1,350-per-litre ceiling, asking how the government arrived at the figure and who would bear the financial burden when production costs exceed the limit.

“On the proposed N1,350 ex-gantry price ceiling, I have serious reservations. How was that figure determined? Who bears the difference when production costs exceed the ceiling, and how will the shortfall be recovered?” he asked.

He warned that without a clear explanation of how the difference would be recovered, the policy could reintroduce price controls or subsidy indirectly.

FG’s N1,350 Petrol Price Plan: Crude Oil Refiners Demand Answers Over Who Will Bear Extra Costs

Source: UGC

The association's concerns highlight the potential challenges of keeping petrol prices within a fixed limit while allowing refiners and marketers to operate on commercial terms.

Idoko argued that the government should focus on boosting crude oil production, improving feedstock availability and reducing refining costs rather than relying on administrative price limits.

Source: Legit.ng