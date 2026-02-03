Average prices for staple foods like rice, beans, and garri decreased in Nigeria in November 2025

Brown beans experienced a significant price decline of 43.14% year-on-year, easing household financial pressures

President Tinubu's policies are showing positive effects, contributing to the reduction in food prices nationwide

Nigerians are beginning to feel modest relief at the markets as prices of key food items dropped across the country in November 2025, according to the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In its Selected Food Prices Watch report for November, the NBS said prices of staple items such as rice, beans, garri, tomatoes and onions declined both on a year-on-year and month-on-month basis, signalling a gradual easing of food inflation after months of pressure on household budgets.

Food prices crash in Nigeria crash amid easing inflation Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Rice prices slide across markets

The report showed that the average price of one kilogram of local rice fell by 5.00 per cent year-on-year to ₦1,861.95 in November 2025. On a month-on-month basis, the price dropped by 2.71 per cent from ₦1,913.78 recorded in October.

At the state level, Kogi recorded the highest average rice price at ₦2,159.99, while Bauchi emerged as the cheapest state with an average price of ₦1,237.81.

By geopolitical zones, the North-Central recorded the highest average rice price at ₦2,019.45, while the North-East posted the lowest at ₦1,608.54.

Beans and garri record sharp declines

Brown beans posted one of the sharpest price declines in the period under review.

The NBS said the average price of one kilogram of brown beans dropped by 43.14 per cent year-on-year to ₦1,547.03 in November. Month-on-month, the price fell by 12.13 per cent from ₦1,760.53.

Imo recorded the highest brown beans price at ₦2,174.39, while Adamawa had the lowest at ₦725.

Zonal data showed that the South-East and South-South recorded the highest average prices, while the North-East remained the cheapest at ₦982.79.

Similarly, the average price of one kilogram of white garri declined by 32.00 per cent year-on-year to ₦819.70.

Every month, the price eased by 3.19 per cent from ₦846.69. Bayelsa recorded the highest garri price at ₦1,164.28, while Plateau posted the lowest at ₦487.31.

Tomatoes and Onions Get Cheaper

Tomato prices also moderated, with the average price dropping by 15.57 per cent year-on-year to ₦1,243.02 in November.

Month-on-month, prices fell by 2.06 per cent. Imo recorded the highest tomato price at ₦2,010.70, while Plateau posted the lowest at ₦684.38.

Onions followed a similar trend, declining by 29.03 per cent year-on-year to ₦1,332.77. Abia recorded the highest onion price at ₦2,300.76, while Kwara emerged cheapest at ₦826.56.

Palm oil bucks the trend

Not all food items recorded declines. The average price of one litre of palm oil rose by 1.70 per cent year-on-year to ₦2,508.73, although it dipped by 1.70 per cent month-on-month. Enugu recorded the highest palm oil price, while Taraba posted the lowest.

Nigeria's inflation drops, rice, beans and other staples crash in prices. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The easing in food prices follows policy measures ordered by President Bola Tinubu in September 2025 to stabilise food supply and reduce market prices nationwide, a move analysts say is beginning to reflect in official data.

Economist and senior banker, Janet Ogochukwu, attributed the fall to stable exchange rate, saying that the naira has traded strong recently against the dollar.

"Nigeria's exchange rate has stabilised and importers can now predict how much they can buy forex for imports," she said.

Top 10 most expensive states to buy food in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NBS has revealed a slowdown in Nigeria’s inflation rate for December 2025, providing relief for households across the country.

According to the bureau, food inflation rate in December 2025 fell to 10.84% a massive 29.0% lower than the rate recorded in December 2024 which was 39.84%, indicating that families are spending relatively less to buy food compared to the previous year.

NBS, however, stated that December 2025 was a slower month compared to November 2025.

Source: Legit.ng