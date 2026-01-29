Full List: NNPC Releases New Petrol Pump Prices in Abuja, Lagos, Other States After Another Increase
- Nigerians to pay more for petrol at the NNPCL has adjusted petrol pump prices across its retail outlets nationwide
- In Lagos, petrol is now selling at N840 per litre, reflecting the latest pricing update and adding to the cost pressure faced by motorists
- The adjustment comes after Dangote petroluem refinery raised the price of ex-depot by N100
Once again, the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol has changed and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail outlets nationwide have made adjustements.
The latest prices show that Lagos motorists are now buying petrol at N840 per litre up from N740, while Abuja residents are paying N875 up from N815 per litre.
New petrol prices at NNPC filling stations
NNPCL retail outlets are currently dispensing petrol at different rates depending on location.
Checks by Legit.ng show that Ondo State recorded the lowest pump price at N745 per litre, followed by Kwara at N790 and Ekiti at N797, offering slight relief to motorists in those areas.
However, prices remain significantly higher in several other states, with Kano topping the chart at N915 per litre, followed by Ebonyi at N908 and Yobe at N895.
NNPC petrol prices nationwide
A review of NNPCL pump prices across the country shows that petrol prices are generally higher in parts of the North and South-East, while some South-West states recorded relatively lower rates.
States such as Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, and Bayelsa recorded prices close to N890 per litre, while Rivers, Delta, Anambra, Edo, and Imo fell within the mid-range band.
Latest pump price for petrol at NNPC stations
- Lagos: N840
- Abuja: N875
- Abia: N805
- Adamawa: N892
- Akwa Ibom: N805
- Anambra: N860
- Bauchi: N890
- Bayelsa: N890
- Borno: N860
- Cross River: N805
- Delta: N860
- Ebonyi: N908
- Edo: N860
- Ekiti: N797
- Enugu: N810
- Gombe: N892
- Imo: N862
- Kaduna: N825
- Kano: N915
- Katsina: N892
- Kwara: N790
- Nassarawa: N880
- Niger: N815
- Ogun: N845
- Ondo: N745
- Osun: N839
- Oyo: N839
- Plateau: N825
- Rivers: N855
- Sokoto: N885
- Taraba: N835
- Yobe: N895
- Zamfara: N830
Dangote new gantry price
The Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has raised the gantry price of petrol to N799 per litre, up from N699, Punch reports.
In a statement released on Monday, the refinery said the new pricing would see MRS filling stations sell petrol at N839 per litre, compared with the N739 per litre charged in recent weeks.
Dangote direct distribution
Earlier, Legit.ng Dangote recently announced the free distribution of petroleum products to its partner stations, promising to help crash prices.
The refinery had promised that marketers who signed up as partners in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, Abuja, Kwara, Delta, Rivers, and Edo would be able to sell petrol at lower prices.
Nigerians are now paying more for petrol at NNPC retail outlets compared to Dangote Refinery’s partner stations.
Checks showed that Ardova, MRS, First Royal, are among others Dangote major customers.
