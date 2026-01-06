The NNPC has rolled out new petrol prices across its retail outlets nationwide, with Abuja emerging among the cheapest markets

The new petrol prices is again the benefit of strong competition and will bring relief to Nigerians in the new year

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which is selling petrol at an ex-gantry price of N699 has been a key to the reduction

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has released a fresh set of petrol pump prices across its retail outlets nationwide.

Checks by Legit.ng show that petrol now sells for N815 per litre in Abuja, while Lagos residents pay N785 per litre, following a recent price adjustment by the national oil company.

In Lagos, the new price represents a N35 reduction from the previous N840 per litre.

The price adjustment follows moves by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which maintained an ex-gantry price of N699 per litre for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), helping to ease supply pressure in the domestic market.

To remain competitive and reflect improved supply dynamics, NNPC adjusted its pump prices across states.

New petrol prices at NNPC retail outlets

Despite the reductions in major cities, petrol prices remain high in several states. Gombe recorded the highest price nationwide at N965 per litre, followed by Niger at N955 and Zamfara at N945.

Other northern states also recorded elevated prices, including Bauchi (N915), Kaduna (N825), Plateau (N825) and Sokoto (N825).

In the South-South and South-East, petrol prices largely remain around the N900 mark. Motorists pay N910 per litre in Akwa Ibom and Cross River, N908 in Ebonyi, and N905 in Abia and Imo.

Prices of N810 per litre were recorded in Anambra and Enugu, while Bayelsa sells at N805 and Delta at N800.

States with relatively moderate prices include Edo, Ogun and Oyo at N790, Osun and Rivers at N795, and Ondo at N797.

Kwara and Nassarawa both recorded N850 per litre, while Benue and Borno sell at N840.

Snapshot of petrol prices (highest to lowest)

Lagos: N785

Edo: N790

Ogun: N790

Oyo: N790

Osun: N795

Rivers: N795

Ondo: N797

Delta: N800

Bayelsa: N805

Anambra: N810

Enugu: N810

Abuja: N815

Kaduna: N825

Plateau: N825

Sokoto: N825

Kano: N832

Adamawa: N835

Taraba: N835

Benue: N840

Borno: N840

Yobe: N850

Kwara: N850

Nassarawa: N850

Abia: N905

Imo: N905

Ebonyi: N908

Akwa Ibom: N910

Cross River: N910

Bauchi: N915

Zamfara: N945

Niger: N955

Gombe: N965

Dangote denies shutdown plan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Management of the Dangote Refinery has firmly dismissed widespread rumours of an imminent shutdown at the company’s 650,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) complex in Lagos.

Reports suggesting a planned December turnaround for its key petrol-producing unit have been labelled inaccurate and illogical.

Speaking on behalf of the company, Edwin Devakumar, Executive Director at Dangote Industries, clarified that there are no plans to shut down the Residual Fluid Catalytic Cracker (RFCC) unit.

