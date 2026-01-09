Aliko Dangote has dragged former NMDPRA boss Farouk Ahmed at the EFCC after withdrawing a similar case from the ICPC

The petition alleges abuse of office and corrupt enrichment, with Dangote offering to provide evidence and urging prosecution

Dangote said the move to the EFCC was a strategic step to fast-track the prosecution process

Aliko Dangote the Chairman of Dangote Industries has filed a formal corruption petition against Farouk Ahmed, the former Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday, January 9 by the Dangote Group media team.

Dangote EFCC petition

The petition to the EFCC comes days after Dangote withdrew an earlier complaint submitted to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), in which he accused Ahmed of allegedly spending about $5 million on his children’s secondary education in Switzerland. Despite the withdrawal, the ICPC had said it would continue with its investigation.

According to the statement, the decision to approach the EFCC followed “the withdrawal of the same petition from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, a strategic decision aimed at accelerating the prosecution process.”

In the fresh petition, signed by Dangote’s Lead Counsel, Dr O.J. Onoja, the billionaire businessman urged the EFCC to investigate allegations of abuse of office and corrupt enrichment levelled against the former regulator and to prosecute him if found culpable.

The petition stated that Dangote is prepared to provide evidence to substantiate claims of financial misconduct and alleged impunity during Ahmed’s tenure at the petroleum regulatory agency.

The petition read:

“We make bold to state that the commission is strategically positioned, along with sister agencies, to prosecute financial crimes and corruption-related offences, and upon establishing a prima facie case, the courts do not hesitate to punish offenders."

Onoja cited recent judicial authorities, including Lawan v. F.R.N (2024) and Shema v. F.R.N. (2018).

Dangote makes request to EFCC

Onoja further called on the EFCC, under the leadership of its chairman, Olanipekun Olukoyede, to thoroughly investigate the allegations against Ahmed and take appropriate legal action if wrongdoing is established, Punch reports.

Onoja said:

“To investigate the complaint of abuse of office and corruption against Engr. Farouk Ahmed and to accordingly prosecute him if found wanting."

As of the time of filing this report, neither the EFCC nor Ahmed had issued an official response to the petition.

The former NMDPRA boss has previously denied wrongdoing in related matters, insisting that his actions while in office were lawful and in line with regulatory responsibilities.

