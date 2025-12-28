Nigeria's petrol prices fell by ₦153 per litre, offering relief to consumers and businesses alike

Average petrol price now stands at ₦1,061.35 per litre, down from ₦1,214.17 in November 2024

State-level variations expose disparities in petrol prices, with Borno the highest and Oyo the cheapest

Nigeria’s petrol market has delivered a rare dose of relief for consumers, with pump prices falling sharply over the past year.

Fresh data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that the average price of Premium Motor Spirit dropped by ₦153 per litre between November 2024 and November 2025, easing pressure on households, transport operators and businesses grappling with high costs.

Dangote Refinery, NNPC, others crashed by Petrol prices by N153 per litre in 2025. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The decline, driven by supply improvements and stronger competition involving major players such as Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, signals a gradual recalibration of the downstream petroleum sector after months of turbulence.

Average petrol price falls to ₦1,061 per litre

According to the NBS PMS Price Watch Report for November 2025, the average retail price of petrol fell to ₦1,061.35 per litre, compared with ₦1,214.17 recorded in the same period last year.

The 12.59 per cent year-on-year drop translates to a ₦153 reduction at the pump.

For millions of Nigerians who depend on petrol for transportation, power generation and daily commerce, the price cut has offered modest but noticeable relief.

Transport fares have stabilised in some cities, while small businesses report slightly reduced operating costs compared with late 2024.

Competition and supply improvements drive decline

Analysts attribute the year-on-year price drop to improved supply conditions, increased participation by private refiners and marketers, and gradual price adjustments following the removal of fuel subsidies.

The entry of large-scale local refining capacity has reduced dependence on imports and improved availability, helping to moderate prices despite broader economic pressures.

However, experts caution that the relief remains fragile. Petrol prices are still historically high by Nigerian standards, and any disruption in supply chains, exchange rate volatility or logistics could quickly reverse recent gains.

Monthly increase highlights lingering volatility

Accprding to PetroleumPriceNG, while the annual trend points downward, the report also reveals short-term volatility in the market.

On a month-on-month basis, petrol prices rose slightly by 0.86 per cent, increasing from ₦1,052.31 in October 2025 to ₦1,061.35 in November.

This uptick reflects ongoing adjustments in distribution costs, transportation challenges and market dynamics across different regions.

It underscores the fact that, despite overall improvement, the petrol market has yet to fully stabilise.

State-by-Nigeria’s petrol prices have fallen by ₦153 per litre, now averaging ₦1,061.35, revealing state disparities and offering relief to consumers amid ongoing market volatility.state gaps expose uneven access

A closer look at state-level data shows wide disparities in petrol prices across the country. Borno State recorded the highest average pump price at ₦1,133.86 per litre, followed by Sokoto at ₦1,118.83 and Kogi at ₦1,111.00.

In contrast, Oyo State emerged as the cheapest place to buy petrol at ₦997.39 per litre. Nasarawa followed at ₦1,015.12, while Lagos recorded an average price of ₦1,021.14.

These differences highlight the impact of logistics, security conditions and proximity to supply hubs on retail fuel prices.

North East remains costliest, South West cheapest

On a zonal basis, the North East remained the most expensive region to purchase petrol, with an average price of ₦1,084.04 per litre.

The South West continued to offer the lowest average prices nationwide at ₦1,036.12 per litre, reflecting stronger infrastructure and distribution networks.

Petrol dealers battle for relevance, cut prices by over N100 per litre in 2025. Credit: PIUS EKPEI UTOMI/Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Energy experts say sustaining the downward trend will depend on continued investment in logistics, improved infrastructure, stable foreign exchange conditions and consistent supply. For now, the ₦153 drop offers a welcome, if cautious, sense of relief at the pumps.

Dangote crashes petrol prices by N200 per litre

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has closed 2025 with a dramatic year-on-year reduction in petrol prices, cutting its ex-depot rate by ₦200.50 per litre and reinforcing its growing influence over Nigeria’s downstream market.

The move marks one of the sharpest sustained price compressions in recent years and highlights how local refining is reshaping fuel economics.

Data compiled from Petroleumprice.ng show that on December 19, 2024, Dangote Refinery sold premium motor spirit (PMS) at an opening ex-depot price of ₦899.50 per litre, following an earlier adjustment from ₦970 per litre.

Source: Legit.ng