The Central Bank of Nigeria has stepped in aggressively to stabilise the foreign exchange market, injecting an additional $150 million into the official window as FX inflows declined sharply and pressure on the naira intensified.

The intervention, executed through sales to banks and authorised dealers, came amid rising import demand and thinning dollar supply, conditions that had triggered sharp swings in the exchange rate over recent trading sessions.

CBN steps up as inflows drop

Data shows that the total FX inflows into the Nigerian market fell by nearly 50 per cent week on week, dropping to about $730 million from the $1.46 billion recorded in the prior week

With inflows drying up, the CBN emerged as the single largest source of dollar supply, effectively cushioning the market against further volatility.

Foreign portfolio investors trailed exporters and the CBN in FX contributions, underscoring continued caution among offshore investors.

However, some relief came from non-bank corporate dollar inflows, which helped to moderate liquidity stress at the official window.

According to a report by Market Forces Africa, the combination of reduced inflows and heightened import activity had placed the naira under sustained pressure before the apex bank’s latest intervention.

Naira strengthens at official window

Following the $150 million FX sale, the naira recorded a modest but notable appreciation against the US dollar. At the close of trading on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, the local currency strengthened by ₦6.57 to settle at ₦1,449.99 per dollar at the official spot market.

During the session, the exchange rate traded within a relatively wide band of ₦1,455.50 to ₦1,447.50 per dollar, reflecting lingering demand pressures even as supply conditions improved.

Market participants attributed the naira’s gains largely to the CBN’s decisive action, noting that without the intervention, the currency could have faced sharper depreciation given current inflow dynamics.

External reserves edge higher

Updated figures from the CBN also revealed a slight improvement in Nigeria’s external buffers.

Gross external reserves rose by $19.19 million to $45.24 billion, pushing the year-to-date increase to 10.66 per cent.

The reserve build-up, though marginal, offers some reassurance to investors and traders about the central bank’s capacity to continue supporting the FX market if needed.

Global markets offer mixed signals

On the global front, oil prices edged higher as investors weighed stronger-than-expected US economic growth against potential supply disruptions linked to Venezuela and Russia.

Brent crude gained 72 cents, or 1.17 per cent, to settle at $62.30 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate rose 25 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $58.26 per barrel.

Gold prices also advanced, supported by renewed safe-haven demand. Spot gold climbed 0.96 per cent to $4,488.47 per ounce, while US gold futures rose 1.09 per cent to $4,518.15.

Analysts expect oil prices to remain underpinned by geopolitical supply risks, while gold is likely to stay firm as investors hedge against global economic uncertainty.

For Nigeria, sustained oil price support could provide some relief for FX earnings, easing pressure on the naira in the months ahead.

