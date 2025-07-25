The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced a planned power outage that will span 24 days

The power outage will be felt across its entire distribution area, which includes the southern part of Lagos State and the Agbara community in Ogun State

Customers have reacted to the notice, demanding clarity on how Band A users will be billed during the period

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced a planned power outage that will affect several areas under its coverage for 25 days.

The company explained that the service disruption is due to maintenance work by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

In a public notice issued on Friday, July 25, EKEDC said that the disruption will begin on Monday, July 28, and will to Thursday, August 21, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm daily.

The company said the outage is necessary to allow the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to carry out essential maintenance work on the Omotosho–Ikeja West 330kV transmission line, a critical infrastructural element in the national power grid.

The company noted that the repair works would cause intermittent power supply and load shedding across its network during the period.

While EKEDC did not list all affected locations in the notice, it confirmed the impact would be felt across its entire distribution area.

The notice reads:

“Dear Valued Customer, Please be informed that there will be a planned outage by our partner, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

"From Monday, 28th July to Thursday, 21st August 2025. Time: 08:00 – 17:00 hrs (daily)

"Reason: To enable safe maintenance work on the Omotosho–Ikeja West 330kV power line. Impact: Intermittent outages and load shedding across our network. Affected Areas: All areas within our network coverage.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and kindly ask for your understanding."

EKEDC service areas

EKEDC is one of the biggest electricity distribution companies in Nigeria.It covers the license area of the southern part of Lagos state and Agbara in Ogun state.

The outage is expected to affect businesses, especially those dependent on stable electricity for daily operations.

For ease of operations and division of work, the license area of EKEDP is segmented into 12 Districts

Agbara Ojo Festac Ijora Mushin Orile Apapa Lekki Ibeju Islands Ajah Ajele

Nigerians react to the power outage announcement

Chukwujekwu James Ogum wrote:

"This one is serious! Can you imagine? May God save us. Who even has money to buy fuel? I hope you're making plans for postpaid customers regarding their bills."

Usman Bin Usman added:

"Kindly downgrade all band A customers to either band B or Band C during the period."

Enugu slashes Band A tariff

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents in Enugu under Band A are now expected to pay less for the electricity tariff from next month.

The electricity company said the new tariff is based on a cost-reflective review, supported by federal government subsidies.

Band A customers across Nigeria enjoy 20-24 hours of power supply on their feeders, and the tarrif is higher.

