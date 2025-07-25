Dangote Refinery is set to increase its capacity to 700,000 bpd by December 2025, up from the current 650,000 bpd

Reports have it that the refinery production efficiency has surpassed 100% in several units, reason for the upgrade

In another achievement, the refinery exported 1.35 billion litres of petrol between June and July 2025

The Dangote Petrochemical Refinery is projected to increase its nameplate capacity to 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) by December 2025.

The upgrade represents a 50,000bpd increase from the current 650,000bpd capacity.

The 700,000 barrels per day is a major achievement for Nigeria’s refining sector as it pushes the country to 6th place among nations with the largest refineries in the world.

Dangote plans to increase refinery capacity

According to Argus Media, there is ongoing operational optimisation and phased expansion plans at the facility located in Lagos.

The report read:

“Industry sources said this could happen by as early as December.”

Confirming the development, Edwin Devakumar, Group Executive Director of Dangote Industries Limited, said in an interview that the upgrade became necessary following improvements in crude processing efficiency and output since the plant commenced operations earlier this year.

He said:

“The refinery is expanding from 650,000 barrels per day to 700,000 barrels per day, and this should be completed by the end of 2025."

He added that when the upgrade is completed, it is expected to further strengthen Nigeria’s push towards self-sufficiency in refined petroleum products and reduce overreliance on imports.

Devakumar said, adding that de-bottlenecking and efficiency improvements were already underway to support the upgrade.

Since operations began in early 2024, the facility has ramped up crude receipts to 644,000bpd as of July, surpassing the previous monthly record of 445,000bpd set in June, according to data from Kpler.

Devakumar disclosed that the refinery had achieved more than 100% of nameplate capacity in multiple processing units, including 143% at the naphtha hydrotreater and 140% at the Penex process unit.

He added:

“We have already crossed 120 per cent of the nameplate capacity of the mild hydrocracker, and 125 per cent of capacity at the RFCC gasoline desulphurisation unit."

Dangote exports petrol

Dangote Group President Aliko Dangote said the refinery had exported approximately 1.35 billion litres of petrol, equivalent to one million tonnes, between June and July 2025, Punch reports.

The ongoing expansion is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s push toward energy self-sufficiency, reduce fuel imports, and increase the country’s export earnings from refined petroleum products.

Dangote Refinery petrol more expensive than Lomé depots

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fuel marketers have disclosed why they continue to import petroleum products despite Nigeria’s $20 billion Dangote Refinery.

Dangote revealed his refinery is being undercut by offshore depots due to local port charges, while marketers accuse it of restrictive pricing and access policies.

Dangote explained that customers pay fees both at the point of loading and unloading in Nigeria.

