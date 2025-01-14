The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has completed the transfer of regulatory oversight to four states

On Monday, NERC announced this on its X account, naming the states as Imo, Ondo, Ekiti, and Enugu.

Apart from the 12th one, Aba Power Electric, there are currently 11 electrical distribution companies: Abuja, Benin, Enugu, Eko, Ibadan, Ikeja, Kaduna, Kano, Jos, Port Harcourt, and Yola.

In Enugu, Benin, and Ibadan Discos, the pre-existing market arrangements have been modified following the completion of the transfer of oversight in four states.

It stated that as of January 10, 2025, it had started to transfer regulatory oversight to ten states.

The remaining six states want to further alter the structure of the power market by incorporating their sub-companies in 2025.

The commission stated,

“As of January 10, 2025, NERC has commenced the transfer of regulatory oversight to 10 states. Once the transfers are complete, the states will be responsible for regulating their electricity markets.

“The 10 states are Enugu; Ekiti; Ondo; Imo; Oyo; Edo; Kogi; Lagos; Ogun; and Niger. The transfers have been completed for four states, namely Enugu, Ekiti, Ondo, and Imo, while six states are still in progress.”

Since 2013, the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry has operated differently due to the transfer, which follows the passage of the 2023 Electricity Act.

FG promises atable power

Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power, has guaranteed Nigerians a consistent and sustainable power supply throughout the nation.

He made this claim when on an inspection visit to the Niger Delta Power Holding Company's Calabar power plant in the state capital of Cross River State.

According to Adelabu, the Federal Government is working together to ensure growth in the electricity industry in order to guarantee electrical stability throughout the country.

He said,

“There has been an increase in energy demands and the government is working relentlessly with commitment to meet the demands.”

NERC fines electricity distribution company for overbilling

Legit.ng reported that Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has been fined N1.69 billion by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission for overcharging customers.

As per NERC's statement, the fine is due to AEDC's disregard for the commission's previous order restricting projected billing for power users. The fine was specified in the official "Order NERC/2024/114" that the commission issued.

The fine is included in the September 2024 Supplementary Order of the commission, which was obtained from NERC's website. It was dated August 30 and signed by Vice Chairman Musiliu Oseni and Commissioner of Legal, Licensing, and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye.

